Himanta Defends Assam Eviction Drive, Stresses 'Population Imbalance'

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to continue eviction drives across the state, asserting that over 25,000 hectares of land have already been freed from encroachment in the past four years.

Speaking to reporters at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Dispur, the Chief Minister said, "The government has successfully reclaimed thousands of bighas of land. The figure will continue to rise. These evictions have reduced human-elephant conflicts and helped restore areas like Kaziranga by removing illegal settlements."

He emphasized that only landless Indian citizens will be eligible for resettlement and that they must apply to the respective Deputy Commissioners for land allotment in their place of origin. “For example, in the recent Lumding eviction, only 30 families applied for rehabilitation, and all were given land,” he noted.

Referring to the Lakhimpur evictions, the CM stated that the majority of the evicted individuals had migrated from districts like South Salmara, Karimganj, and Hailakandi. "We cannot provide them land in Lakhimpur. There was a bigger conspiracy to change the geographical composition by settling people from one region into another," he alleged.

Taking aim at the opposition, Sarma said, "One political party and a particular leader are trying to bring people from outside into 100% Assamese areas to change the voter demography. Evictions are being done indiscriminately, not on the basis of religion or class, unlike what Congress claims. Had the BJP not been in power, the state's geography would have been drastically altered."

He claimed that Hindus are becoming minorities in several areas like Goalpara, Barpeta, and the chars of Baghbar, citing figures like "12,000 families arriving and displacing locals." Without naming names, he blamed a previous forest minister and local officials for facilitating such demographic changes.

On the question of rehabilitation for the evicted, Sarma took a strong stance. "Why should I make arrangements for them? Did they not elect their own MPs and MLAs? Let them go and take shelter in their MP’s bungalow in Guwahati. It’s not my responsibility to keep track of where they’ve gone. My job is to complete the eviction. If someone comes to me personally, I will help," he stated.

Touching on activist Akhil Gogoi's recent engagements, Sarma quipped, "It’s good that he’s meeting people across Assam. But he should also listen to the voices of those Assamese who are becoming minorities in their own land."

The Chief Minister concluded with a resolute message: "Some land must be preserved for the indigenous people. As long as I can, I will fight to keep Assamese people in the majority. If I can't, I will step aside."