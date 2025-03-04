Himani Narwal Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Walking Away With Body In Suitcase

Rohtak: In a new revelation in the Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case, a CCTV footage captured outside her house has surfaced, showing the accused, Sachin, carrying a black suitcase outside the woman's house.

It was from the same suitcase that Narwal's body was recovered by the police near Sampla bus stand in Rohtak on Saturday. The CCTV footage has been examined by Haryana Police.

Police arrested Sachin, Narwal's friend within 36 hours of the incident. Sachin confessed that he killed Narwal but police are conducting an in-depth investigation. He claimed that the Congress worker was blackmailing him and had extorted lakhs of rupees from him. However, the police have not been able to confirm his claims yet.

Sachin, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district, runs a mobile repair shop. Sachin and Narwal started interacting on Facebook one and a half years ago and soon became friends. Sachin visited Narwal's house in Vijay Nagar in Rohtak frequently. Despite being father of two children, Sachin was in a relationship with Narwal for 18 months, police added.

Investigations have revealed that on the night of February 27, Sachin went to Narwal's house and stayed there overnight. Next day, there was a heated argument between the two over some issue.

According to police, the verbal argument between the two had turned violent. In a fit of rage, Sachin allegedly tied Narwal's hands and feet with a dupatta and strangled her with a mobile charger. In the scuffle, Sachin's hand was injured and his blood stained Narwal's quilt. To destroy evidence, he removed the cover of the quilt and the stuffed the body in the suitcase. After this, he fled to Bahadurgarh on Narwal's scooty with her jewellery, mobile and laptop, police said.

Investigations further revealed that Sachin had plotted to hide the body. At 10 pm, he returned to Narwal's house on a scooty and hired an auto. He then carried the body in the suitcase and dumped it near Sampla bus stand between 10 and 11 pm. The next morning, passersby saw the suitcase and informed the police. After this, the body was identified as that of Himani Narwal and police swung into action.

Eight teams were set up to probe the incident. Haryana Police arrested Sachin from Delhi and also recovered Narwal's belongings from him.

Meanwhile Narwal's mother Savita has demanded strict punishment for the culprit. The family did not cremate the body until the accused was caught.

Narwal was an active Congress worker and seen with Rahul Gandhi in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Following her murder, Congress has raised questions on law and order while BJP has termed it as a case of personal enmity.