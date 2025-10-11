ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Women Commission Chief Seeks Report On Arrest Of BJP Leader's Brother In Rape Case

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Commission For Women has taken cognisance of the arrest of BJP state president Rajeev Bindal's brother, Ramkumar Bindal, in connection with a rape case. The Commission has sought a report from the Solan SP, and has also advised the Bharatiya Janata Party not to influence the investigation.

State Women Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi said, "A case of rape involving a 25-year-old woman from Sirmaur in Solan has come to light. As soon as the matter came to my notice, I spoke to the Solan SP over the phone and asked for a detailed report. The victim must get justice. Investigation should be conducted properly, and the truth must come out. The matter will be investigated thoroughly."

Ramkumar Bindal, brother of senior BJP leader Rajeev Bindal, was arrested by Solan Police on charges of rape after a 25-year-old woman from Sirmaur lodged a complaint against him.