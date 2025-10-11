Himachal Women Commission Chief Seeks Report On Arrest Of BJP Leader's Brother In Rape Case
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal's brother Ramkumar Bindal was arrested after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint against him alleging rape.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Commission For Women has taken cognisance of the arrest of BJP state president Rajeev Bindal's brother, Ramkumar Bindal, in connection with a rape case. The Commission has sought a report from the Solan SP, and has also advised the Bharatiya Janata Party not to influence the investigation.
State Women Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi said, "A case of rape involving a 25-year-old woman from Sirmaur in Solan has come to light. As soon as the matter came to my notice, I spoke to the Solan SP over the phone and asked for a detailed report. The victim must get justice. Investigation should be conducted properly, and the truth must come out. The matter will be investigated thoroughly."
Ramkumar Bindal, brother of senior BJP leader Rajeev Bindal, was arrested by Solan Police on charges of rape after a 25-year-old woman from Sirmaur lodged a complaint against him.
Meanwhile, Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi emphasised the importance of justice for the victim. She urged Rajeev Bindal and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur not to influence the investigation, stressing the need for an unbiased probe.
Vidya Negi confirmed that the accused in the rape case, Ramkumar Bindal, has been arrested. She added, "Their party is in power at the Centre and promotes the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter). Therefore, I urge Rajeev Bindal and Jai Ram Thakur to stand by the slogan they promote and ensure that the investigation is not influenced in any way. Only then can the probe be conducted properly, and the victim can get justice."
