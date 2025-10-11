ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Women Commission Chief Seeks Report On Arrest Of BJP Leader's Brother In Rape Case

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal's brother Ramkumar Bindal was arrested after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint against him alleging rape.

Himachal Women Commission Chief Seeks Report On Arrest Of BJP Leader's Brother In 'Rape' Case
Himachal Women Commission Chief Seeks Report On Arrest Of BJP Leader's Brother In 'Rape' Case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State Commission For Women has taken cognisance of the arrest of BJP state president Rajeev Bindal's brother, Ramkumar Bindal, in connection with a rape case. The Commission has sought a report from the Solan SP, and has also advised the Bharatiya Janata Party not to influence the investigation.

State Women Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi said, "A case of rape involving a 25-year-old woman from Sirmaur in Solan has come to light. As soon as the matter came to my notice, I spoke to the Solan SP over the phone and asked for a detailed report. The victim must get justice. Investigation should be conducted properly, and the truth must come out. The matter will be investigated thoroughly."

Ramkumar Bindal, brother of senior BJP leader Rajeev Bindal, was arrested by Solan Police on charges of rape after a 25-year-old woman from Sirmaur lodged a complaint against him.

Meanwhile, Commission Chairperson Vidya Negi emphasised the importance of justice for the victim. She urged Rajeev Bindal and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur not to influence the investigation, stressing the need for an unbiased probe.

Vidya Negi confirmed that the accused in the rape case, Ramkumar Bindal, has been arrested. She added, "Their party is in power at the Centre and promotes the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter). Therefore, I urge Rajeev Bindal and Jai Ram Thakur to stand by the slogan they promote and ensure that the investigation is not influenced in any way. Only then can the probe be conducted properly, and the victim can get justice."

Read More

  1. Brother Of Himachal BJP Chief Arrested On Rape Charges; Party Calls It ‘Political Conspiracy’
  2. College Student Alleges Rape By Classmate Amid Growing Concern Over Women’s Safety In Kolkata
  3. Mysuru Girl Rape And Murder Case: Police Shoot Accused in the Leg During Escape Attempt

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HP WOMEN COMMISSIONRAJEEV BINDAL BROTHER ARRESTEDRAPE CHARGES ON BINDAL BROTHERRAJEEV BINDAL BROTHER NAMERAPE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.