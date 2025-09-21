ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Village Mourns Loss Of Braveheart In Udhampur Encounter

Bilaspur: A soldier from Theh village under the Jhanduta constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur was martyred in the line of duty in an ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, which began on the intervening night of September 19-20.

Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, the son of retired Havildar Vishan Das, was born into a family with a history of military service. Since childhood, he had been fascinated by joining the army. The news of his death has come as a shock to villagers. Chand was at home two months back and returned to duty after spending a few days with the family.

Soon after hearing about his martyrdom, villagers flocked to his home, with tears welling up in their eyes. While the entire region mourns Chand's martyrdom, they also take immense pride in his sacrifice for the nation. Locals, who consider him a role model, said his sacrifice and courage will always be remembered for generations to come.

Villagers have also forwarded the demand that the village road, school, or public place be named after Chand, to make his sacrifice etched in history.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and local public representatives expressed condolences over Chand's sacrifice and assured the bereaved family of extending all possible assistance. The state government has also initiated the process of providing compensation, employment and honour to the martyr's family.

"Baldev Chand sacrificed his life while protecting the nation's borders. His supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. We are proud of our soldiers," the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan shared on X.