Himachal Village Mourns Loss Of Braveheart In Udhampur Encounter
Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand was martyred in line of duty in an ongoing operation in Udhampur, which began on the intervening night of September 19-20.
Bilaspur: A soldier from Theh village under the Jhanduta constituency of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur was martyred in the line of duty in an ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, which began on the intervening night of September 19-20.
Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, the son of retired Havildar Vishan Das, was born into a family with a history of military service. Since childhood, he had been fascinated by joining the army. The news of his death has come as a shock to villagers. Chand was at home two months back and returned to duty after spending a few days with the family.
Soon after hearing about his martyrdom, villagers flocked to his home, with tears welling up in their eyes. While the entire region mourns Chand's martyrdom, they also take immense pride in his sacrifice for the nation. Locals, who consider him a role model, said his sacrifice and courage will always be remembered for generations to come.
Villagers have also forwarded the demand that the village road, school, or public place be named after Chand, to make his sacrifice etched in history.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and local public representatives expressed condolences over Chand's sacrifice and assured the bereaved family of extending all possible assistance. The state government has also initiated the process of providing compensation, employment and honour to the martyr's family.
"Baldev Chand sacrificed his life while protecting the nation's borders. His supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. We are proud of our soldiers," the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan shared on X.
राज्यपाल श्री शिव प्रताप शुक्ल ने लांस दफेदार बलदेव चन्द की शहादत पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। बदलेव चन्द 4 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स (बिहार) के जवान थे और जम्मू-कश्मीर में आंतकवादियों के साथ मुठभेड़ के दौरान शहीद हुए। वह जिला बिलासपुर की झंडूता तहसील के गंगलोह गांव से संबंध रखते थे।
"His contribution as a dedicated soldier in the service of the nation will remain immortal forever. The nation will always remain indebted to his sacrifice. May God grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and provide strength and solace to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow, "Sukhu shared on X.
बिलासपुर ज़िला की झंडूता तहसील के निवासी हवलदार श्री बलदेव चंद जी आतंकवादियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में घायल हो गए थे। आज उनके निधन का दुःखद समाचार सुनकर मन वेदना से भर गया।— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) September 20, 2025
The wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on Sunday morning in honour of Chand. Major General PS Dagar, the chief of White Knight Corps, laid the wreath and paid tribute to him. On Saturday, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps also paid tribute to Chand.
In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "Supreme Sacrifice. GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice during an ongoing operation at Kanji, Udhampur, on the night of 19-20 Sep 2025. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."
#𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐬 | 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 #GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice during an ongoing operation at Kanji, Udhampur on the night of 19-20 Sep 2025.— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 20, 2025
According to Army officials, the encounter broke out around 8 pm on Friday when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region. Police confirmed that terrorists were spotted in the Seoj Dhar area, following which the special operations group joined the Army to flush them out. The Army spokesperson said an exchange of fire took place with the hiding terrorists, leaving Chand, a soldier, injured.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Udhampur, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar area, officials said on Saturday. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot, while choppers and drones were deployed for aerial surveillance.
Intelligence inputs suggested that two to three Pakistani terrorists could be trapped in the area. The operations are still underway, said officials.
On September 9, security forces concluded 'Operation Gudder' in Kulgam with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. The terrorists have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.
According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site. "The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, along with the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X.
