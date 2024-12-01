Himachal To Set Up Modern Libraries, 493 Planned In First: CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will establish modern libraries equipped with advanced facilities at district, sub-divisional, and panchayat levels, with 493 libraries planned in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 88 crore, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. Chairing a Principal's Conference organised by the Department of Higher Education on Saturday evening, he announced performance based grants for institutions with higher rankings, a statement issued on Sunday said.

Releasing the grading of libraries in government degree and Sanskrit colleges, he emphasized reiterated the state government's commitment to systemic transformation across all government sectors. Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to introduce ranking systems for educational institutions, the CM said.

The initiative aims to foster self-assessment and auditing, enabling institutions to identify their strengths and weaknesses, he added. A new numerical-based online system for recording Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) would soon be implemented, replacing the existing format, ensuring better outcomes, he said.

The state government plans to enhance the financial and administrative powers of college principals and promote decentralization within the education department, Sukhu said. This approach would ensure good governance and timely completion of various tasks, while also empowering the principals to provide financial assistance to needy students, he added.

He said that postgraduate courses would be introduced in Sanskrit colleges and efforts would be made to strengthen district-level colleges and provide support to colleges in remote areas based on their needs. He stressed that without quality education there was no value of degrees.

The state government is also taking innovative steps to modernize medical education and promote the latest medical technologies and Rs. 500 crores has been allocated for the sector this year, he said. Sukhu said that in primary education the government was ensuring optimal utilization of available resources and has started English-medium from Class 1, which was playing an important role in benefiting students, particularly in rural areas.

During the two-year tenure of the present state government, approximately 15,000 teaching posts have been created and were being filled in phases, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said. Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar emphasized the importance of prioritizing student welfare while implementing the National Education Policy.

He highlighted the need to design institution buildings based on regional requirements and encouraged principals to continuously work towards improving educational institutions.