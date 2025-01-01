ETV Bharat / state

Himachal To Rename Public Administration Institute After Manmohan Singh: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Presiding over the 50th anniversary celebrations of Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the institute will be renamed after former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92.

Stating that Manmohan Singh's policies greatly helped in the development of India as well as Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said his efforts brought many benefits and recognition to the hill state. To mark the occasion, the chief minister unveiled a coffee-table book published by the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), besides inaugurating a training programme for special educators in which 80 teachers would take part till January 3.

He said the programme would equip teachers with modern techniques for educating children with special needs, besides offering alternatives to the traditional Braille method.