Amid Heavy Snowfall, Over 1000 Tourist Vehicles Stranded In Himachal's Manali, Solang Nala And Lahaul-Spiti

Kullu: With Christmas and New Year celebrations round the corner, the tourism sector is blossoming in Himachal Pradesh with a huge surge in tourists. Especially Manali, Solang Nala, and the Lahaul-Spiti region are witnessing a noticeable increase in the tourist footfall. But the recent snowfall has posed challenges for the people as well as the local administration.

Tourists Stranded in Snowy Valley Rescued Safely

On Sunday, heavy snowfall in Manali and Lahaul-Spiti Valley in Kullu district left over 1,000 tourist vehicles stranded in the area. Swinging into action, the Lahaul police launched a rescue operation and ensured that all vehicles were safely brought back to Manali through the Atal Tunnel.

Vehicles Stranded Amid Heavy Snowfall In Himachal (ETV Bharat)

Manali DSP KD Sharma said, "As snowfall intensified, movement of vehicles was halted and efforts to rescue stranded tourists began promptly. With roads getting slippery and vehicles skidding, the police worked tirelessly, laying soil and sand to increase grip on the snowy paths. By 2AM, all vehicles were successfully evacuated, although some had slipped off the path and required additional assistance."

Expect Snowfall On Christmas

At the same time, due to snowfall activities, the number of tourists in Manali is also increasing, and the tourism business here is also benefiting greatly from it. As weather forecast suggests more snowfall in the coming days, tourists are hopeful of a magical Christmas with friends and family.

Tourists Enjoying Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Vehicular Movement Suspended

In view of the weather conditions, as police have suspended vehicular movement beyond Solang Nala, tourists are having fun in Solang Nala itself. The area has become a hub for tourists enjoying the snow. From snowball fights to building snowmen, visitors have embraced the paradisiacal landscape and magic of winter.

DSP Sharma said, "Due to snowfall, thousands of tourists were stranded in Lahaul Valley. Police carried out rescue operation till late night and all tourists and vehicles have been evacuated and shifted safely to Manali. On Tuesday, the movement of vehicles beyond Solang Nala has been stopped."