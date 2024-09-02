ETV Bharat / state

Himachal: Over 100 Roads Closed after Rains, MeT Warns of Flash Flood in 8 Districts

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 109 roads, including National Highway 707, and disruptions in 427 power supply schemes. The meteorological office has issued warnings for flash floods and severe weather through Thursday.

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 109 roads, including National Highway 707, and disruptions in 427 power supply schemes. The meteorological office has issued warnings for flash floods and severe weather through Thursday.
Representative Image (ANI)

Shimla: A total of 109 roads including National Highway 707, were closed on Monday in Himachal Pradesh following rains, the state emergency operation centre said.

The local meteorological office warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu and Kinnaur till Tuesday. It also issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state till Tuesday.

Besides National Highway 707 being blocked between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, 55 roads were closed in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Mandi and Kangra, nine in Kullu, one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts, as per the data shared by the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

As many as 427 power supply schemes have also been disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of parts of Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Mandi districts while moderate rainfall was recorded in several places of the state in the past 24 hours since Sunday evening.

Nahan in Sirmaur district logged 143.5 mm of rain being the wettest place in the state, followed by 130 mm of rain Naina Devi, 83 mm in Pachhad, 72.6 mm in Poanta Sahib, 66 mm in Dhaulakuan, 55.1 mm in Kataula, 46.2 mm in Sundernagar, 34 mm in Pandoh, 33 mm in Chamba, 32 mm in Bharmaur and 30 mm in Palampur.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit so far since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 23 per cent with the state receiving 482.1 mm rainfall against an average of 623.9 mm.

As many as 151 people have died in rain-related incidents this year and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,265 crore, officials said. According to the weather department of the 12 revenue districts in the state, 11 recorded a rainfall deficit and only Shimla district received 10 per cent excess rainfall.

Shimla: A total of 109 roads including National Highway 707, were closed on Monday in Himachal Pradesh following rains, the state emergency operation centre said.

The local meteorological office warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu and Kinnaur till Tuesday. It also issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state till Tuesday.

Besides National Highway 707 being blocked between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, 55 roads were closed in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Mandi and Kangra, nine in Kullu, one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts, as per the data shared by the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

As many as 427 power supply schemes have also been disrupted in the state, the SEOC said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of parts of Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Mandi districts while moderate rainfall was recorded in several places of the state in the past 24 hours since Sunday evening.

Nahan in Sirmaur district logged 143.5 mm of rain being the wettest place in the state, followed by 130 mm of rain Naina Devi, 83 mm in Pachhad, 72.6 mm in Poanta Sahib, 66 mm in Dhaulakuan, 55.1 mm in Kataula, 46.2 mm in Sundernagar, 34 mm in Pandoh, 33 mm in Chamba, 32 mm in Bharmaur and 30 mm in Palampur.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit so far since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 stands at 23 per cent with the state receiving 482.1 mm rainfall against an average of 623.9 mm.

As many as 151 people have died in rain-related incidents this year and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,265 crore, officials said. According to the weather department of the 12 revenue districts in the state, 11 recorded a rainfall deficit and only Shimla district received 10 per cent excess rainfall.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESH RAINSHIMACHAL WEATHER UPDATESRAIN UPDATES IN HIMACHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.