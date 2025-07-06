Himachal Weather: Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rains In 3 Districts Today

Shimla: About 240 roads, including 176 in Mandi district, are blocked in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains over the past few days with more in the offing as the local MeT office issued a 'red' alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts on Sunday.

It also warned of low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of five districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur in the next 24 hours. An 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts.

Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a day is categorised as very heavy, while anything over 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy. Heavy monsoon rains last year caused massive destruction in the state, leaving more than 550 people dead.

The weather department has warned of possible landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to vulnerable structures, crops, and essential services. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and avoid vulnerable areas.

In view of the red alert, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was ready for any rain-related event and informed that food items were sent through mules in inaccessible villages of Thunag in Mandi district.

The CM said the situation is improving in Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi district and urged the people there to rent out their additional accommodation to people rendered homeless following cloudbursts. He said that the state government would pay Rs 5,000 per month as rent for these affected families.

Mandi district saw massive destruction with 10 incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides on Tuesday, claiming 14 lives. Gohar and Thunag subdivision of Nachan and Seraj assembly segments saw maximum damage. Seraj is represented by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

Sukhu said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was present in the affected areas since Friday while Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh will visit the affected areas on Saturday to monitor the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations. The Mandi administration has distributed 1,317 food kits, officials informed.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said that relief vehicles are being sent to affected areas from all districts and by Sunday 1,500 kits would reach Mandi. Search operations are underway to trace 31 missing persons and sniffer dogs and modern technologies have been pressed into operations, officials added.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the estimated losses so far are around Rs 541 crore. However, Sukhu said the losses are close to Rs 700 crore as details are still being compiled. Around 258 transformers and 289 water supply schemes are also affected, the SEOC said on Saturday evening.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of the state with Jogindernagar receiving 52 mm since Friday evening, followed by 29.9 mm in Dharamshala, 28.8 mm each in Nahan and Palampur, 21 mm in Paonta Sahib, 18.6 in Kangra, 18 mm in Una, 17.4 mm in Berthin, 15.6 mm in Kangra and 12.6 mm in Naina Devi.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, a total of 74 deaths have been reported in the state, of which 47 are linked to rain-related incidents such as cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. A total of 115 people suffered injuries.