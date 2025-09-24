ETV Bharat / state

Ramleela Actor From Himachal Pradesh's Chamba Dies Of Heart Attack During Performance

The incident occurred during Kumar's portrayal of Dashrath (Lord Ram's father). He collapsed on stage while delivering his lines.

Senior stage artist Amrish Kumar died of a heart attack while performing at a Ramleela Chamba. He was 73
File photo of Amrish Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST

Chamba: Senior stage artist Amrish Kumar died of a heart attack while performing at a Ramleela Chamba. He was 73.

The incident occurred during Kumar's portrayal of Dashrath (Lord Ram's father). He collapsed on stage while delivering his lines. The performance was immediately halted as organizers pulled down the curtain amid the ensuing chaos. Kumar was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sudesh Mahajan, a member of Ramlila Club, Chamba, said Kumar had been playing the role of Dashrath on the Ramleela stage for the last 50 years. He started acting in Ramleela from the age of 23 and performance was admired by his audience.

In response to this tragic event, the Ramleela Club has decided to postpone all scheduled events for the next few days. The celebration turned into mourning as the beloved artist's performance became his final act on stage.

"This is a very sad and irreparable loss for us. Amrish ji was not just an artist but the soul of Ramlila. May God rest his soul and give strength to his family to bear the pain. His demise has sent a wave of grief across the district including Chamba. Ramlila Club has decided to postpone all events for the next few days" said Mahajan.

