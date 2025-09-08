Himachal Pay Cut: CM Hints At Withdrawing Notification Amid Employee Protests
CM Sukhu indicated to withdraw the controversial higher grade pay notification after protests, which reduced salaries of 89 employee categories by Rs 5,000- 15,000.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday night indicated that the notification removing higher grade pay may be withdrawn as his government faced strong opposition from employees across several departments.
The development came after employees deployed in the police department and those working for the Chief Minister's security met CM Sukhu late in the night, apprising him of the financial burden the new notification would cause. The CM assured them that the matter would be considered and said the government would review the notification in the coming days.
On Saturday, the Finance Department issued a notification, withdrawing the earlier order of September 6, 2022, that had allowed employees of 89 categories to draw higher pay scales after completing two years of regular service.
Earlier, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had also stated on social media that the issue of higher grade pay would soon be discussed with the Chief Minister. Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Chairman RS Bali, after meeting a delegation of employees in Kangra, assured them that he would take up the matter with the CM.
The BJP has slammed the Congress-led government, with Una Sadar MLA Satpal Singh Satti saying, "This is the first government in the country that is cutting the salaries of the employees." He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notification.
The roots of the issue go back to the BJP-led Jairam Thakur government, which had implemented the Sixth Pay Commission in 2022. Under this, an amendment was made introducing Rule 7-A. This rule entitled employees in at least 89 categories, appointed before January 3, 2022, to receive higher grade pay after completing two years of service.
On September 6, 2022, the then BJP government had issued the notification formalising the benefit. Three years later, on September 6, 2025, the Sukhu government issued another notification, removing Rule 7-A, rolling back the higher grade pay provision.
According to employees, the move will slash their salaries by Rs 5,000- 15,000 per month. Many employees said that they had taken home loans based on their revised salaries, and now repayment would be difficult.
Employees like Aayushi and Mohit Sharma, clerks appointed in 2018 and 2019 respectively, had moved the High Court after being denied the benefit. The court ruled in their favour in September 2024 and later issued strict orders to the government to implement the decision. Both employees received the benefit in April 2025.
A similar case of Ashwini Kumar, a clerk in the Agriculture Department, also went in favour of the employee, resulting in a monthly salary hike of over Rs 21,000. Amid protests, CM Sukhu assured the employees that the decision would be reviewed.
