Himachal Pay Cut: CM Hints At Withdrawing Notification Amid Employee Protests

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday night indicated that the notification removing higher grade pay may be withdrawn as his government faced strong opposition from employees across several departments.

The development came after employees deployed in the police department and those working for the Chief Minister's security met CM Sukhu late in the night, apprising him of the financial burden the new notification would cause. The CM assured them that the matter would be considered and said the government would review the notification in the coming days.

On Saturday, the Finance Department issued a notification, withdrawing the earlier order of September 6, 2022, that had allowed employees of 89 categories to draw higher pay scales after completing two years of regular service.

Earlier, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had also stated on social media that the issue of higher grade pay would soon be discussed with the Chief Minister. Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Chairman RS Bali, after meeting a delegation of employees in Kangra, assured them that he would take up the matter with the CM.