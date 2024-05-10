Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh's Modest Bank Accounts Raise Eyebrows

Mandi: Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary seat of Himachal Pradesh, owns movable and immovable assets worth more than 100 crores, but interestingly has a few hundred to a few thousand rupees in a few of his bank accounts.

The revelation came to light after Vikramaditya Singh filed his nomination papers in Mandi on Thursday.

The Congress leader submitted that his income has come down by Rs 60 lakh in the last one year while 14 criminal cases stand registered against him as on date.

While his assets at the time of assembly elections stood at 97.31 crores, Vikramaditya Singh has declared his assets worth Rs 96.70 crore. If his family property is also added, the figure goes above Rs 100 crore. While in 2022, Vikramaditya Singh had movable assets worth Rs 6.97 crore, the figures have come down to Rs 6.21 crore. With regard to his immovable property, it has witnessed a surge from Rs 90.33 crore to 90.48 crore.

Vikramaditya Singh owns property worth more than Rs 100 crore, but he has some bank accounts in which a small amount is deposited. This amount is so low that even a person with a normal income can have more money in his bank account.

According to the Congress leader's affidavit, Vikramaditya Singh has only Rs 123 in his passbook in HDFC, a private bank located in Shimla. Similarly, there is an amount of Rs 2774 in Kalibari SBI branch, Rs 1222 in State Cooperative Bank, Rs 828 in Axis Bank Rampur and Rs 11373 in ICICI Shimla branch. Singh has Rs 18943 in another branch of the same bank.

However, Vikramaditya Singh has more than Rs 33.12 lakh deposited in the UCO Bank branch located in the assembly, which is probably his salary account. Besides, Singh has more than Rs 4.49 lakh in another account in SBI Kalibari branch and Rs 4.82 lakh in PPF account.

Apart from the assets, Vikramaditya Singh has liabilities of Rs 1.5 crores. According to his election affidavit, the Congress leader has a Fortuner car worth Rs 17 lakh, an Endeavor worth Rs 13.30 lakhs and an Ignis car. Apart from 1785 grams of gold and 13.70 grams of diamonds, he has a gym, laptop and mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh. He also has agricultural and horticultural land in Rampur, and residential buildings in Sarahan, Rampur and Shimla.

Vikramaditya Singh has also declared 14 criminal cases registered against him including domestic dispute. The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department have also registered three cases each against him which are pending in the court.

After filing the nomination, while talking to the media, Vikramaditya Singh while targeting BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, said, “Kangana has come here only to do entertainment politics. Whereas we do politics of development. Till now she has not been able to tell her vision to the people of Mandi. She should first put her vision before the people here,” he said.