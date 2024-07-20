ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Transgender Complains Youth Sexually Abused On Pretext Of Marriage In Solan, Probe On

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): A transgender from Punjab has lodged a police complaint against a Himachal Pradesh-based youth, who allegedly sexually abused her on the pretext of marriage. The complainant claimed that she even underwent a sex-change surgery to get married to the youth but the latter refused.

In a complaint registered at the women police station in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, the transgender stated that she had befriended the youth, who hailed from Solan district on social media. She said that she had told the youth everything about her being a transgender but the youth kept talking to her.

Then, the youth started maintaining a physical relationship with her by luring her of marriage. When she asked the youth for complete the formalities of court marriage, he refused.

After this, the victim lodged a complaint with the Women's Cell in Punjab. She underwent a sex change surgery and once again approached the youth, who now refused her saying his family was not agreeing to their marriage.

Sometime later she came to know that the youth was getting engaged and immediately tried to contact him and his family members. However, despite repeatedly trying to contact them over phone, her calls went unanswered.