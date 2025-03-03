Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu Government Requests Temple Trust Funds To Support Welfare Schemes, BJP Calls Its 'Unjustified'

Shimla: A new directive from the Himachal Pradesh government has sparked controversy and political debate in the state. The Sukvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has recently issued an order asking for contributions from temple trusts for two government welfare schemes. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, which demanded that the government withdraw the decision.

The controversy began when a letter issued by Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary of the Language and Culture Department, was made public. Kanwar, who is also the Chief Commissioner for government-run temples, instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of 10 districts (excluding Kullu and Kinnaur) to request funds from the temples in their jurisdictions for two government schemes: the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana' and the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Siksha Yojana.'

These schemes are aimed at the welfare of weaker sections of society, with the government seeking financial contributions from the temples to support them.

The request has ignited a political storm in the state, with both the ruling Congress party and the opposition BJP at odds. The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, has condemned the decision, accusing the Sukhu government of misusing temple funds.

Thakur called it an 'unfortunate' decision, pointing out that historically, temple funds have only been used during crises or for specific charitable purposes, not for government schemes.

Thakur, who is the Leader of Opposition, slammed the move, calling it a 'strange' and 'unfortunate' decision. He stated, "There are 36 temples under the control of the government in Himachal Pradesh, and the government wants the money from these temples and trusts to be deposited into the government treasury to run its schemes. This is a new and concerning step. No previous government has taken temple funds for such purposes."

Thakur added that while temple funds could be used during disasters or for treating the poor, asking for money for government schemes was not right.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu responded to the criticism, clarifying that the government had not ordered the temples to contribute but had only made a request. He refuted allegations that the government intended to take money from temples for its schemes, stressing that a proper budget had been allocated for the 'Sukh Ashray Yojana' and that the funds from temples were not meant for the schemes but as voluntary contributions.

Sukhu said, "A budget has been set aside for the 'Sukh Ashray Yojana.' There is no talk of giving money from temples for this. We have asked the DCs to pay the fees for children who are at risk of losing their educational opportunities, ensuring their admissions are not cancelled.

Sukhu further noted that the funds were needed to cover educational and welfare expenses for children in need, such as orphaned children, children of disabled parents and children of widows. Sukhu also urged Thakur to support good schemes instead of focusing on misleading the public.

Retired IAS officers and experts in the field have weighed in on the matter. Srinivas Joshi, former Director of the Language and Culture Department, pointed out that there is no specific provision in the rules for asking temples for money to fund government schemes.

However, he noted that there was no harm in appealing to temples for contributions toward social welfare. Joshi clarified that the letter from the government was not an order but a request for voluntary contributions to two specific schemes: the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana' and 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana.' These schemes aim to provide care and education to orphaned children and assist widows and children of disabled parents.

Retired officer Sudarshan Vashisht agreed with Joshi, stating that while temple funds are typically used for temple development, many temple trusts also contributed to social causes like the marriage of poor girls and the education of underprivileged children. He said the request for contributions was not unusual and that it was ultimately up to the temple trusts to decide whether they wanted to cooperate.

What the Government's Letter States

The government's letter, issued under the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions Charitable Endowments Act of 1984, outlines guidelines for temple trusts to follow if they wish to contribute to the schemes. The fund would also be used for the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana' which supports orphaned children, and the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana', aimed at assisting children from disadvantaged backgrounds. The letter also directed that any contribution must be approved by the temple trust's governing body and the Chief Commissioner of the Temple Department.

Past Contributions

Historically, temple trusts in Himachal Pradesh have provided financial support for charitable works, such as funding the marriages of poor girls, building hospitals, and providing education for underprivileged children. During the COVID-19 pandemic, temple trusts also opened their coffers to assist the government in tackling the crisis.