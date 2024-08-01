Double Disaster in Himachal: Cloudbursts in Shimla and Mandi Leave Trail of Destruction; 3 Dead, 50 Missing

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, severe cloudbursts have led to significant destruction and loss of life, with at least three people confirmed dead and at least 50 others reported missing. The devastating incidents occurred in two separate locations on Wednesday and Thursday.
The first cloudburst struck Samej Khad in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early Thursday morning. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that this event resulted in two deaths and left nearly 30 missing. As of now, two people have been rescued from the affected area. Rescue operations are proving to be challenging due to severely damaged infrastructure, including washed-out roads and destroyed bridges.
Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap indicated that the cloudburst occurred around 1 am. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the heavy rains have obliterated several motorable bridges and footbridges, hampering the access of rescue teams.
In addition to the crisis in Shimla, there are concerns about possible additional missing persons across the Samejh Khad area extending into the Kullu district, as indicated by local officials.
The Revenue Minister, Jagas Singh Negi, said that the damage extends to agricultural sectors as well, with significant harm done to the apple crop.
In addition to the Rampur incident, another cloudburst hit the Thalatukhod area of Padhar in Mandi district on Wednesday night. This incident resulted in one death and left nine people missing. The cloudburst caused several houses to collapse and disrupted road connectivity.
The Mandi district administration has requested additional assistance from the Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force to support the ongoing rescue efforts.
The overflowing Beas River has caused extensive damage to the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, with reports of multiple breaches and infrastructural damage. Additionally, houses in Kullu's Bhagipul have been affected, and an alert has been issued for Bhuntar in Kullu due to flooding from the Parvati River and Malana Khad. The swollen rivers have also damaged the Malana I and Malana II hydropower projects.
In response to the disaster, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been in contact with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Suklhu, offering full support from the Central Government including the deployment of NDRF teams to assist with relief and rescue operations.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in the cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, and said that he had spoken with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take stock of the "difficult situation".
"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in this difficult time," The former Congress chief said in a post on X.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The news of several deaths and a large number of people going missing due to cloudburst in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu of Himachal Pradesh is heartbreaking."
Responding to the crisis, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda has called on party cadres to assist in the rescue and relief efforts. Nadda has communicated with CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to ensure support from the central government. He has also directed BJP workers to engage actively in the relief operations.
Chief Minister Sukhu has also convened an emergency meeting at the secretariat to address the situation and coordinate the response.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, has expressed his condolences to the affected families and urged the state government to expedite relief efforts. Thakur emphasised the severe impact of the heavy rains, which have led to significant property damage and loss of life.
The ongoing crisis has led to the closure of educational institutions in the affected areas to allow the authority to focus on rescue and relief operations.
As the rescue operations continue, drones are being employed to locate missing persons. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police as well as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Special Home Guards contingents, have also been deployed to assist in the rescue operations.