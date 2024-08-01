ETV Bharat / state

Double Disaster in Himachal: Cloudbursts in Shimla and Mandi Leave Trail of Destruction; 3 Dead, 50 Missing

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, severe cloudbursts have led to significant destruction and loss of life, with at least three people confirmed dead and at least 50 others reported missing. The devastating incidents occurred in two separate locations on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cloudburst in Shimla Leaves Over 30 Missing, Extensive Damage Reported; JP Nadda Calls for Urgent Rescue Efforts (ETV Bharat)

The first cloudburst struck Samej Khad in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early Thursday morning. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that this event resulted in two deaths and left nearly 30 missing. As of now, two people have been rescued from the affected area. Rescue operations are proving to be challenging due to severely damaged infrastructure, including washed-out roads and destroyed bridges.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap indicated that the cloudburst occurred around 1 am. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the heavy rains have obliterated several motorable bridges and footbridges, hampering the access of rescue teams.

In addition to the crisis in Shimla, there are concerns about possible additional missing persons across the Samejh Khad area extending into the Kullu district, as indicated by local officials.

The Revenue Minister, Jagas Singh Negi, said that the damage extends to agricultural sectors as well, with significant harm done to the apple crop.

In addition to the Rampur incident, another cloudburst hit the Thalatukhod area of Padhar in Mandi district on Wednesday night. This incident resulted in one death and left nine people missing. The cloudburst caused several houses to collapse and disrupted road connectivity.

The Mandi district administration has requested additional assistance from the Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force to support the ongoing rescue efforts.

The overflowing Beas River has caused extensive damage to the Chandigarh-Manali Highway, with reports of multiple breaches and infrastructural damage. Additionally, houses in Kullu's Bhagipul have been affected, and an alert has been issued for Bhuntar in Kullu due to flooding from the Parvati River and Malana Khad. The swollen rivers have also damaged the Malana I and Malana II hydropower projects.