7 MBBS Students Suspended for 'Ragging' at Himachal's Parmar Medical College; Fined Rs 75,000 Each

Based on an anonymous complaint, Parmar Medical College initiated a probe and eventually suspended seven 2nd-year students for 'ragging' a junior.

Seven MBBS students at Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan, were suspended for ragging juniors, fined Rs 75,000 and banned from extracurricular activities for a year.
Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 minutes ago

Updated : 12 minutes ago

Sirmaur: Dr YS Parmar Medical College in Nahan has suspended seven second-year MBBS students for three months and fined each Rs 75,000 following an incident involving the harassment of a junior student on November 26, 2024. This marks the second case of ragging reported at the institution this year.

The college's principal, Dr Rajiv Tuli, confirmed the incident and outlined the actions taken. "The Anti-Ragging Investigation Committee received an anonymous complaint about seniors misbehaving with junior students," he stated. "After a thorough investigation, it was found that seven second-year MBBS students from the 2023 batch were involved in ragging their juniors. They made the juniors stand for extended periods and used foul language," he said.

As a result, the guilty students have been suspended from the college for three months and prohibited from participating in any cultural, sports, or other activities at the regional, national, or international level for one year. "The investigation committee has taken strict action to ensure such behaviour is not repeated," Dr Tuli said. "In addition to their suspension, the students are required to pay a fine of Rs 75,000 each," he added.

This is not the first such incident at Dr YS Parmar Medical College this year. In March 2024, nine MBBS students were suspended for 45 days and fined Rs 50,000 each for a similar offence.

TAGGED:

