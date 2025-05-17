ETV Bharat / state

83.16% Students Clear Class XII Exam Conducted by HPBOSE

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday released the results of Class XII exams.

As per Kangra DC and Board Chairman Hemraj Bairwa, 83.16 per cent students have passed the exam. This time, 86,373 students had appeared the exam of whom 71,591 cleared it. While 8,581 candidates could not clear the exam, 5,847 were placed in compartment. The results are available on the official website of HPBOSE. The Board has also made copies of certificates available on DigiLocker for the convenience of the candidates who passed the exam.

Bairwa said girls outperformed boys in the exam. "61 girl students and 14 boys have made it to the overall merit with the first three positions. Mehak of Una district has topped the entire state and secured first position. She also topped the Science stream with 486 marks (97.2 per cent). Mehak is at the first position in all three streams in the overall merit. Khushi from Kangra is in the second position along with Ankita and Jahnvi is at the second position. All of them scored 483 marks," he said.

The Board Chairman said Ankita topped the Arts stream with 483 marks while Nirdosh Kumari came second with 480 marks and Jyoti Sharma third with 479 marks. The top four positions in Arts have been occupied by girls.

In Commerce stream, Payal Sharma of Kangra district secured the first position with 482 marks. Similarly, Shagun of Una secured second position with 478 marks and Ananya and Drishti Dutta of Solan secured third position with 477 marks. In Commerce too, the top three positions were occupied by girls.

Bairwa said the pass percentage of Class XII exams conducted by HPBOSE had been deteriorating for the last few years. The pass percentage in 2022 was 93.91 per cent. However, in 2023 it came down to 79.74 per cent. In 2024, 73.76 per cent students cleared the exam. But this time the overall pass percentage has improved significantly and has gone up to 83.16 per cent, he said.

