Himachal Pradesh Retd CAPF Personnel Duped Of Rs 54 Lakh By Cyber Thugs

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

An unknown caller, posing as a Mumbai Police officer, demanded money from the victim to avert a probe that the accused claimed would be conducted against him as obscene photos have been found to have been sent from his mobile phone. Police said investigations are underway.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): A retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was allegedly duped of Rs 54 lakh by frauds, who asked for money to ward off a possible probe in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The victim received a call from an unknown number few days ago. The caller, posing as an officer of Mumbai Police, claimed that obscene photos had been sent from his mobile. However, the accused warned that an investigation will be initiated against him and claimed that it can be averted if he paid Rs 54 lakh.

However, after paying the amount, when the accused demanded more money, the victim went to the bank for a premature withdrawal of his fixed deposit. The bank manager became suspicious seeing the victim transferring the money to an unknown account and inquired him. The victim narrated his ordeal after which, the bank manager stopped the transaction and reported to police.

Based on the complaint of the victim, police have registered a case in this connection. Police said the victim had transferred Rs 54 lakh from his account in two installments to the bank accounts mentioned by the caller. The matter surfaced when he went to the bank to make the third payment as demanded by the accused. The bank manager stopped the transaction and a complaint was lodged at Dharamshala cyber ​​police station.

ASP Cyber ​​Police Station North Range, Dharamshala, Praveen Dhiman said, "An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim, who has alleged that an unknown person called him, posing as police officer and duped him of Rs 54 lakh. On the basis of the complaint, investigations were launched into the matter."

