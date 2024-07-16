ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Retd CAPF Personnel Duped Of Rs 54 Lakh By Cyber Thugs

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): A retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was allegedly duped of Rs 54 lakh by frauds, who asked for money to ward off a possible probe in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The victim received a call from an unknown number few days ago. The caller, posing as an officer of Mumbai Police, claimed that obscene photos had been sent from his mobile. However, the accused warned that an investigation will be initiated against him and claimed that it can be averted if he paid Rs 54 lakh.

However, after paying the amount, when the accused demanded more money, the victim went to the bank for a premature withdrawal of his fixed deposit. The bank manager became suspicious seeing the victim transferring the money to an unknown account and inquired him. The victim narrated his ordeal after which, the bank manager stopped the transaction and reported to police.

Based on the complaint of the victim, police have registered a case in this connection. Police said the victim had transferred Rs 54 lakh from his account in two installments to the bank accounts mentioned by the caller. The matter surfaced when he went to the bank to make the third payment as demanded by the accused. The bank manager stopped the transaction and a complaint was lodged at Dharamshala cyber ​​police station.