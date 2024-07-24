Himachal Pradesh Police Takes Prisoner To Taj Mahal 'To Fulfill Wish'; Turned Away By ASI, CISF

Himachal Pradesh Police Takes Prisoner To Taj Mahal 'To Fulfill Wish' (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In an intriguing development, Himachal Pradesh Police took a prisoner to Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra “to fulfill his wish” with the video of the incident going viral on social media. It is learnt that seeing the man in handcuffs, the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and CISF personnel turned away the Himachal Police personnel along with the prisoner.

The viral video showing the Himachal Pradesh police personnel escorting the prisoner towards the Taj Mahal has caused an uproar on the social media with people raising questions over the alleged collusion between the police and the criminals.

The video is believed to have been shot on Tuesday at around 3 pm. In the video, a policeman is seen escorting the prisoner wearing a black t-shirt towards a white vehicle and taking him away.

Sources said that the Himachal Pradesh Police vehicle reached the Amar Vilas barrier of Taj Mahal East Gate and four policemen and a handcuffed prisoner got down from the jeep. The policemen deployed at the barrier for Taj security told Himachal Police that they cannot go ahead with weapons neither can the vehicle go ahead.

Three policemen of Himachal Police took the prisoner with them towards Taj Mahal and bought a ticket to see the Taj Mahal. When the Himachal Police personnel and the prisoner reached the eastern gate for entry, the ASI and CISF employees refused to let the prisoner inside with handcuffs, sources said. Sources said that after the police personnel and the prisoner were denied entry, they returned to Himachal Pradesh.

The video of the incident is believed to have been shot by the visitors who then circulated it on the Internet.

ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said that the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken according to the investigation.