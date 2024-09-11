Shimla Mosque Row: Tension Grips Sanjauli as Police Use Water Cannons, Lathicharge To Disperse Protesters

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Police on Wednesday used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protesters demanding demolition of the alleged illegal mosque in Sanjauli area of Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla.

The protesters who were heading towards Sanjauli on the call by the local Hindu organizations were stopped by the police after they crossed the first layer of barricades at Dhalli tunnel East portal.

Before heading towards Sanjauli, the protestors staged a dharna in the Dhalli area of Shimla against the alleged illegal construction of the mosque. A heavy police force was deployed at the Dhalli Tunnel East in Shimla to foil the protest.

Media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan alleged that the protest was spearheaded by the BJP for polilitcal mileage by making it a Hindu-Muslim issue adding it was a "question of law and order".

Amid the escalating controversy over the alleged illegal construction of mosque in Sanjauli area of Himachal Pradesh, Hindu organizations called a protest in capital Shimla on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Section 163 Imposed in Sanjauli

Section 163 of the BNS will remain in force in Sanjauli today on 11 September as a precationary measure to prevent a law and order situation. In an order issued to this effect, DC Shimla Anupam Kashyap said that these orders will continue from 7 am today till 11:59 pm. These orders will remain in force in the area from Nav Bahar Chowk to Eastern Portal of Dhali Tunnel, IGMC to Sanjauli Chowk, Sanjauli Chowk to Chalonthi, Dhali (via Sanjauli Chalonthi Junction). There will be a complete ban on gathering of five or more people at one place.

What Is Prohibited

DC Shimla said that no one will be allowed to protest, shout slogans, hold hunger strike without permission in Sanjauli. There will be a complete ban on any person carrying weapons like fire arms, sticks, spears, axes, bicycle chains, spears, swords or any inflammable substance with them. During the enforcement of the Section 163, there will be a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers in hospitals, courts, educational institutions and public places. Apart from this, communal, anti-national, anti-state speech slogans, wall writings, posters etc. have also been banned.

Schools, Offices To Work As Usual

However, schools, colleges, government and private offices and markets will remain open as usual. DC Shimla has appealed to the people to maintain peace in Sanjauli. The administration has made all arrangements to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate in the area and peace is not disturbed.

DC, SP Review Security Arrangements

Amid the tense atmosphere in Shimla, security arrangements have also been tightened. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of Shimla Sanjauli. In a meeting on Tuesday evening, DC Shimla Anupam Kashyap and SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi took stock of the security arrangements in Sanjauli. During this, DC Shimla said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law and order adding miscreants will not be spared under any circumstances.

Civil and police officials on standby in Sanjauli Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

What Is The Mosque Controversy?

Communal tensions gripped Sanjauli after a physical altercation took place between two communities in Malyana area in which a 37-year-old Vikram Singh was grievously injured. Police arrested the accused including two minors in the case. After the incident, protests were held outside the mosque with the protesters alleging the accused took shelter inside the mosque, which they said had been built illegally.