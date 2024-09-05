Shimla Mosque Construction Triggers Ruckus in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Communal Tension

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday after MLAs indulged in a war of words over the construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. The matter has also put the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC Shimla) under scanner for alleged selective enforcement of building laws.

The issue has sparked communal tension in the capital city and caused a rift among leaders of the ruling Congress.

Speaking in the House, Congress leader and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh dismissed claims that the mosque was built in the 1950s. He alleged that the construction commenced in 2010 and was done illegally. He said such constructions continued unchecked for nearly a decade, right under the nose of MC Shimla.

The minister's statement raised serious concerns about the corporation's laxity in enforcing building regulations, sparking intense discussion and debate in the assembly, and gaining support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators too.

What Triggered Controversy?

On August 30, a physical altercation occurred in the Malyana area, resulting in serious injuries to a 37-year-old man named Vikram Singh. The police promptly arrested the accused persons, including two minors, and are investigating the matter.

The incident has led to protests outside the mosque as the accused allegedly took shelter inside it to escape from the police. This led to allegations that the mosque was constructed illegally.

Some residents and Hindu organizations have demanded its demolition. However, the local MLA, Harish Janartha, who belongs to Congress, has stated that the matter is in court and should not be decided on the streets.

The issue has also caused a rift between Minister Singh supporting the protests and MLA Janartha urging restraint. The situation remains tense, with Hindu organizations planning a demonstration and police patrolling the area.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the incident and the status of the mosque's construction are ongoing, while a hearing on the matter is scheduled for Saturday.