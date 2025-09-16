Monsoon Havoc In Himachal: Landslide Claims Three Lives In Mandi
Published : September 16, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST
Mandi: Two women and an 8-month-old child died, while two others were rescued after debris from a cliff collapsed onto a house in the Nihri area of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, following heavy overnight rainfall, police said.
The landslide near a house in Bragta village destroyed the entire house. Five people were present at the house at the time of the accident. "Three people died, while two others were rescued. The rescue teams rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway," said Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.
The deceased include Tangu Devi (64), Kamala Devi (33), and 8-month-old Bhishma Singh. Khub Ram (65) and his wife, Darshan Devi (58), were injured in the incident. Heavy rains overnight lashed Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town.
Heavy rainfall last night has caused severe disruption across the state. Mandi has been facing continuous downpours since Monday night, with the bus stand of Dharampur flooded with water, police said. The HRTC buses parked at the bus stand were submerged in the water, and some buses were swept away. Houses located on the banks of the rivulet were submerged in the water, and many vehicles were also swept away in the strong current.
Some people waiting at the bus stand had to rush to the top floor as water entered the bus stand, inundating shops. Feared residents climbed on the roofs of their houses and spent the night there. Nearly 150 children were safely rescued to the second and third floors of a hostel.
According to Sanjeev Sood, DSP, Dharampur, during the heavy overnight rainfall, police and rescue teams immediately reached the field and carried out evacuation efforts through the night. So far, there are no reports of casualties. However, authorities are verifying information about a local shopkeeper who may have been swept away along with his car.
“In Sonkhad, several vehicles were washed away by the flood, and debris has entered multiple houses and shops. At present, the water level in Sonkhad is receding, while police and administration teams remain on the ground assessing the situation,” he said.
Debris has entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive. The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground.
Himachal Pradesh's monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming on Sunday that 229 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents and 175 in road accidents, as per the SDMA report on Monday.
According to the cumulative loss report issued by the SDMA, rain-induced fatalities were triggered by landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses. District-wise, Mandi reported 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23), placing them among the worst-affected districts.
