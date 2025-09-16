ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Havoc In Himachal: Landslide Claims Three Lives In Mandi

Mandi: Two women and an 8-month-old child died, while two others were rescued after debris from a cliff collapsed onto a house in the Nihri area of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, following heavy overnight rainfall, police said.

The landslide near a house in Bragta village destroyed the entire house. Five people were present at the house at the time of the accident. "Three people died, while two others were rescued. The rescue teams rushed to the spot, and operations are still underway," said Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma.

HSRTC buses submerged in flooding at Dharampur bus stand (ETV Bharat)

The deceased include Tangu Devi (64), Kamala Devi (33), and 8-month-old Bhishma Singh. Khub Ram (65) and his wife, Darshan Devi (58), were injured in the incident. Heavy rains overnight lashed Mandi district, causing major destruction in Dharampur town.

Heavy rainfall last night has caused severe disruption across the state. Mandi has been facing continuous downpours since Monday night, with the bus stand of Dharampur flooded with water, police said. The HRTC buses parked at the bus stand were submerged in the water, and some buses were swept away. Houses located on the banks of the rivulet were submerged in the water, and many vehicles were also swept away in the strong current.