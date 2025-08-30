317 Dead, 40 Missing, Rs. 2774 Cr Lost As Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Mayhem

Shimla: Lives lost, properties destroyed, and roads blocked, the monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with the weather agency predicting no signs of respite.

40 People Still Missing

The official figures report 317 casualties during this monsoon season across the state. Apart from this, 374 people have been injured. Forty people are still missing, and search and rescue operations are being conducted to find them.

Loss Worth Rs. 2774 Cr

According to the data released by the Himachal government, as on August 29, the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 2774 crore due to heavy rains, landslides, floods, cloudbursts, and flash floods since the monsoon hit the state on June 20. The PWD department has suffered the most loss, amounting to Rs. 1530 crores so far. Apart from this, the Jal Shakti department has suffered a loss of Rs. 9668 crores, and the electricity department registered a loss of Rs. 1394 crores.

A road destroyed in the landslide (ETV Bharat)

Around 339 concrete and 456 kutcha houses have been completely damaged in this year's disaster. Another 953 concrete houses and 2141 kutcha houses have been partially damaged. Apart from this, 2141 shops and factories, 16 huts, 3486 cow sheds, and 75 cremation grounds have also been damaged.

914 Roads Closed

Two national highways and 914 roads remained closed across the state. The maximum number of 265 roads is closed in the Chamba district. At the same time, 222 roads are blocked in the Mandi district. Apart from this, 160 roads and 2 national highways (NH-03 and NH-305) are closed in Kullu. Whereas 96 roads are closed in Sirmaur, 60 in Kangra, 47 in Shimla, 23 in Una, 21 in Lahaul-Spiti, 12 in Solan, and eight in Bilaspur district.

Rains To Continue

According to the India Meteorological Department, the hilly state is expected to receive heavy downpours till September 2. The weatherman has issued an orange alert for the Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu regions, predicting heavy rains on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, and Shimla. Apart from this, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur for Sunday. In view of the rain alerts, the respective district administrations have announced that all private and government educational institutions will remain closed today in the Kullu, Manali, Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.