ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Rain Fury: Another Landslide In Kullu Kills One, Injures 3; Rescue Ops Underway

Kullu: A woman was killed and three were injured, while four others are missing in a landslide that struck Shamarni village of Ghatu Panchayat in Nirmand subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said that the landslide occurred around 1.30 am, destroying two houses. Eight people, including five members of a single family, were buried under the debris, they said.

The body of one woman, identified as Brasiti Devi, wife of Shiv Ram, has been recovered. Four others, Chunni Lal, Anju, Jagriti, and Pupesh, remain missing. Rescue operations are underway to trace them, the officials said.

Three injured victims, identified as Dharam Das, his wife Kala Devi, and Shiv Ram, were rescued from the rubble by villagers and rushed to a nearby hospital in Nirmand. Their condition is said to be critical.