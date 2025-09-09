ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Rain Fury: Another Landslide In Kullu Kills One, Injures 3; Rescue Ops Underway

Two houses collapsed due to a landslide in Shamarni village, killing one woman, injuring three and leaving four missing. Rescue operation continues amid heavy rains.

File Photo: NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Kullu (PTI)
Published : September 9, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST

Kullu: A woman was killed and three were injured, while four others are missing in a landslide that struck Shamarni village of Ghatu Panchayat in Nirmand subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said that the landslide occurred around 1.30 am, destroying two houses. Eight people, including five members of a single family, were buried under the debris, they said.

The body of one woman, identified as Brasiti Devi, wife of Shiv Ram, has been recovered. Four others, Chunni Lal, Anju, Jagriti, and Pupesh, remain missing. Rescue operations are underway to trace them, the officials said.

Three injured victims, identified as Dharam Das, his wife Kala Devi, and Shiv Ram, were rescued from the rubble by villagers and rushed to a nearby hospital in Nirmand. Their condition is said to be critical.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nirmand, Manmohan Singh said, "One body has been recovered, three injured have been hospitalised, and efforts are on to locate four missing persons. Rescue teams are at the spot."

Local villagers immediately informed authorities and have been assisting in search and rescue operations. Heavy rainfall in the Nirmand area has worsened the situation. The administration has appealed to residents to shift to safer places and remain on high alert.

Ghatu Panchayata Pradhan Bhoga Ram confirmed that two houses were destroyed in the incident. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Himachal Pradesh has recorded 370 deaths in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 20. Of these, 205 were due to natural calamities, including 43 in landslides, 17 in cloudbursts, and nine in flash floods. At least 41 people remain missing. Kullu alone has witnessed 15 deaths in 22 landslides this monsoon.

