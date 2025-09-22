ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh Marries Panjab University Teacher In Chandigarh

Amreen, an assistant professor of psychology at Panjab University, is the daughter of Punjab and Haryana high court advocate Jotinder Singh Sekhon and Opinder Kaur, residents of Sector 2, Chandigarh. She also holds a degree from Harvard University and is very active on social media.

Vikramaditya, belonging to the royal family of Bushahr in Shimla, is son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress president Pratibha Singh.

The wedding ceremony was attended only by close relatives and a few guests. The rituals were performed as per both Sikh and Hindu customs. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple on social media.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh has tied the knot for the second time on Monday. He married Amreen Kaur, a Punjabi in Chandigarh's Sector 2.

Vikramaditya said, "Today is a very happy day and a new beginning in my life. All 7.5 million citizens of Himachal Pradesh are members of our extended family and thank them for their good wishes and blessings on this auspicious day."

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh is certainly difficult. We are continuously striving to provide continued support and cooperation to the people of the state. We have always prioritised the state's issues and advocated for the interests of Himachal Pradesh. We have always strived to secure support for Himachal Pradesh from the Central government and will continue to follow the path shown by my late father, Virbhadra Singh," he added.

Extending her congratulations, BJP MP from Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut, said, "I have no animosity with Vikramaditya Singh rather, this is a battle of political ideology. His late father, Virbhadra Singh, loved me very much and considered me his daughter. Today he is getting married so congratulations to the prince of Himachal Pradesh".

Vikramaditya's political journey began in 2013. He first joined the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and served as the president of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress from 2013 to 2017. In 2017, he won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from the Shimla Rural constituency, and is presently the MLA from Shimla Rural constituency. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Mandi constituency but was defeated by actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut.

In 2019, he married princess Sudarshana Singh of Rajasthan's Amet and divorced her last year in November.

Vikramaditya's father late Virbhadra Singh, served as CM for six terms and was the 122nd King of Bushahr State. He was crowed at the age of 13 and passed away on July 8, 2021.