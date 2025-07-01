Himachal Pradesh Minister Booked For Assaulting NHAI Officials

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj minister Aniruddh Singh has been booked for assaulting two officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A case against him has been registered at Dhali Police Station on the complaint of NHAI Manager (Technical) Achal Jindal.

Aniruddh Singh has been accused of assaulting the complainant and a site engineer at Bhattakuffar area of Shimla on Monday in the presence of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). It is alleged that he used a broken water pot to hit the complainant on his head. The Police have yet to come out with a statement on this high profile matter.

The incident took place during Aniruddh Singh’s visit to the spot where a five-storey building had collapsed on Monday. The residents have blamed the tardy work of NHAI for the collapse.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav is learnt to have written a letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena mentioning the assault and the NHAI employees being admitted to the hospital. “In view of the incident I request you to conduct a detailed investigation and initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for the assault on NHAI officials,” the letter states.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has also taken up the matter with the state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Urging Sukhu to take immediate and exemplary action against the perpetrators, Gadkari tweeted, “The heinous assault on Shri Achal Jindal, Manager, NHAI PIU Shimla, allegedly by the Minister of Panchayati Raj, Himachal Pradesh, and his associates, is deeply reprehensible and an affront to the rule of law. Such a brutal attack on a public servant performing his official duties not only endangers individual safety but also erodes institutional integrity.”

He has stated that accountability must prevail, and justice must be delivered without delay.

Meanwhile, politics has picked up around the incident with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur attacking the government on deteriorating law and order in the state. He has deplored the assault on the NHAI employees saying that two officials were brutally attacked.

“The media persons were threatened and told to switch off their cameras and the two officials were locked in a room and assaulted. Pots were thrown on them. The officials managed to save their lives with the help of the media persons,” he said.

He has demanded action against the guilty and removal of the minister while stating that such acts of anarchy would not be tolerated.

He expressed surprise that all this took place in the presence of the SDM and the Police officials and no attempt was made to stop the assault.

Jairam Thakur has alleged that attempts are being made to suppress the incident and media persons are being threatened against reporting the incident.