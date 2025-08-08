Essay Contest 2025

Himachal Pradesh | Six, Including Four Of Family, Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge

CM Sukhu expressed grief over the tragedy, while police investigate the exact cause of the accident in Chamba's Bhurah subdivision.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

Chamba: At least six people, including four members of the same family, were killed late Thursday night when their car plunged into a 50-metre-deep gorge on the Chanwas link road in the Churah subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said.

Police said that the mishap occurred when a large boulder rolled down from a hillside and struck the Swift car travelling from Banikhet to Bulwas. The impact caused the vehicle to go out of control and plunge into the gorge.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar (40), a JBT teacher in Teesa, his wife Hanso (36), their children Aarti (17) and Deepak (15) and Rakesh Kumar from Bulwas and Hem Pal (37) from Salancha. Rajesh Kumar had reportedly travelled to Banikhet with his wife to collect their children from school. The accident occurred during their return journey.

Locals rushed to the site after hearing about the incident and alerted authorities. Teams from the police and fire departments reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the gorge with the help of villagers. The bodies were transported to Civil Hospital, Teesa, where post-mortems were conducted on Friday before being handed over to their families.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Superintendent of Police Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, said, "The real causes will be known after the investigation."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed sorrow over the incident. He said, "The news of the death of six people in a car accident in Chanwas, Teesa, is very sad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength and courage to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow."

