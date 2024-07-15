ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Man, Son & Grandson Arrested In Drug Trafficking Case In Nahan

The Detention Cell of Sirmaur Police has arrested three family members during a raid conducted at their house last night. Drugs along with Rs 24.40 lakh in cash were seized from them.

Nahan: Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a 71-year-old man, his son and grandson on charges of drug trafficking from Sirmaur district. A huge consignment of drugs and cash amounting to Rs 24.40 lakh were seized from the trio.

Acting on a tip off, the Detention Cell of Sirmaur Police carried out a major operation in Valmiki Nagar in Nahan district headquarters and arrested members from three generations of the same family along with a consignment of drugs and cash. Presently, police are investigating the matter.

According to information, a team from Sirmaur police station raided the residence of the accused in Valmiki Nagar late last night. During this, 336 Spasmax Tramadol capsules, 159.80 grams of hashish, 38.10 grams of opium, 23.34 grams of heroin (chitta) and cash worth Rs 24.40 lakh were recovered from their possession.

The accused, identified as Prem Chand (71), his son Sagar (44) and his grandson Sangram alias Anshul (21), have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Nahan Police have arrested three persons from Valmiki Nagar along with a large consignment of drugs. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act and the matter is being investigated. Strict action against drug mafia will continue" Raman Kumar Meena, SP Sirmaur said.

