No 'Anti-India' Slogans Raised On Campus: Himachal University VC On Allegation

Kangra: As many as 10 students were suspended after a dispute broke out between two groups of students at the Arni University here in Himachal Pradesh's regarding the sloganeering of 'Allah-hu-Akbar' on the varsity premises on October 6.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Arni University, Vivek Singh denied charges of communal disharmony on campus leading to such incidents and said that an attempt is being made to tarnish the name of the university.

"Students from multiple religious communities study here. I can assure you that no 'anti-India' slogans were raised by the students. People are trying to give this fight a communal colour to gain attention," the VC said while attending a press conference on the matter.

Singh, detailing the occurrence of events on the day of the October 6 said that a dispute had broken out between two unruly gangs but was quickly resolved by the university administration in collaboration with the police.

Singh said, "No objectionable statements or slogans were made. No video or other evidence has come to light regarding this. An investigation committee has been formed to probe the fight between the two groups. Investigation is underway."

The Vice Chancellor of the university, speaking on behalf of the students said that efforts are being made to provoke and divide them based on religion.

"Misinformation is being spread on social media to trigger their religious belief. The construction of the boundary wall is underway. This is leading to the entry of outsiders into the university. I urge the government and state administration to intervene and assist us in this matter," he said.

Arni University is a private university situated near Kathgarh village of Himachal Pradesh. It was established by The Arni University 2009 Act of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.