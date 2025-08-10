Himachal Pradesh Incurs Loss Of Rs 1,952.51 Crore In Last 48 Days Since Arrival Of Monsoon

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of Rs 1,952.51 crore in the last 48 days (till August 8) since the arrival of monsoon in the state.

Earlier, he maximum devastation was caused by monsoon in 2023 when the losses stood at Rs 9,712 crore. This time too hundreds of houses have been destroyed dur to rains.

Apart from climate change, there are other factors as well that have contributed to the phenomenon. These include unbridled construction without taking into consideration the carrying capacity of hills, blatant violation of laws and the administration failing to set an example by taking action against erring officials and private builders.

Since the arrival of monsoon on June 20, the state has iccurred loss of Rs 1,952.51 crore to its government and private property. The Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered the maximum loss of Rs 1,040.50 crore while the losses of the Jal Shakti Department amount to Rs 661.76 crores so far.

In terms of casualties, 202 people have died so far. Besides 307 have been injured and 37 are missing. At least 477 houses have been damaged across the state due to heavy rains. These include 255 concrete and 222 kutcha houses. Similarly, 1,413 kutcha and pucca houses have been partially damaged. The other losses include damage to 1,772 cow sheds and 299 shops and factories.

File photo of Mall Road in Shimla on a rainy day (ETV Bharat)

In 2024, the state witnessed 47 landslides, 39 flash floods and 12 cloudbursts during monsoon. The losses incurred included 353 people losing their lives and 555 sustaining injuries. Apart from this, 394 animals had also died. The season saw 285 pucca and kutcha houses being completely damaged while 582 were partially damaged. A total of 67 shops and factories were damaged besides 540 cow shelters and 32 labour sheds. The state had suffered losses of Rs 1,361.22 crore.

The most devastating monsoon was that of 2023 when 511 people lost their lives while another 531 were injured. During the year 2,944 concrete and kutcha houses were completely destroyed while 12,305 were partially damaged. As many as 422 shops and factories were destroyed apart from 7,250 cow shelters and 247 labour sheds. The state witnessed 169 landslides, 53 flash floods and 19 cloudbursts during the year.

The state has been witnessing major loss of lives almost every year. The death toll was 435 in 2022, 481 in 2021, 284 in 2020, 307 in 2019 and 343 in 2018.

File photo of vehicles stuck in debris following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mandi (ETV Bharat)

The year 2023 had recorded 21% more than normal rain in the monsoon with the figure standing at 886 mm. However, 2024 saw a decline of 18% with the state receiving 600 mm of precipitation. This year the rainfall has been 13% more than normal till now with the state having received 503.8 mm of precipitation even as there is still some time for the monsoon to recede.