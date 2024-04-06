Himachal: IAS Officer Naveen Tanwar Suspended for Appearing in IBPS Exam Instead of Someone Else

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Naveen Tanwar, an IAS official from the 2019 batch, has been suspended on Friday, April 5, after he allegedly took the bank clerk recruitment exam on someone else's behalf. The suspension comes after Tanwar received a three-year prison sentence earlier last month.

Judicial Magistrate Shivam Verma of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fined Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Tanwar Rs 50,000 but he was released from custody after the CBI court granted him bail. In this case, the Law Department clarified that if an employee or officer remains in jail for 48 hours, then he should automatically be considered 'suspended'.

Naveen was currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner/Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in the Chamba district.

As per sources, on December 13, 2014, Tanwar, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, took the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk recruitment exam at the Ideal Institute of Technology, Ghaziabad, in place of Amit Singh from Jhansi. The CBI had apprehended the Solver gang, in which Tanwar was one of the six accused. In 2019 during the hearing, Tanwar was questioned and interrogated.

On March 24, Tanwar sent an email requesting a 14-day leave. The state administration had already granted Tanwar a seven-day leave of absence. The Ideal Institute of Technology in Ghaziabad had conducted the 2014 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk recruitment exam.

WHAT IS THE CASE: This paper fraud case concerns the 2014 Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) recruitment exam. The Ideal Institute of Technology in Ghaziabad served as the examination's center on November 13, 2014. At this location, the CBI had detained two fictitious candidates: Sawan Kumar and Noida resident Naveen Tanwar.

When Tanwar took the exam in lieu of Singh and Kumar in place of Ajay Pal Singh, they were both imprisoned. Sugriv Gurjar and Hanumat Gurjar, who were serving as intermediaries in this case and had prepared Tanwar and Kumar to sit in places of Amit and Ajay Pal, were also taken into custody. They were all later freed on bail.