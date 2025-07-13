Himachal Pradesh: Groom Stranded As Landslide Blocks Chandigarh-Manali Highway In Mandi

Mandi: Heavy rainfall has unleashed havoc in Mandi district, causing multiple landslides and disrupting traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. A significant landslide near Deod in Pandoh left a groom and his wedding baraat stranded en route to their ceremony. While the groom was eventually able to continue his journey via a taxi arranged from Kullu, other wedding guests remained stuck awaiting road clearance.
The major landslide occurred around 11 PM on Friday near Magar Nala in Deod, blocking the highway with a massive amount of debris and large boulders.
Dayaram Thakur, a relative of the groom, said that the wedding baraat, which had left Dudhar for Jwalapur at 3 AM, encountered the blockage.
It was not possible to clear the road, said Thakur. The Pandoh police outpost team safely escorted the groom and some family members on foot.
"Later, a taxi was arranged from Kullu to ensure the wedding rituals weren't delayed. Family members had to wait for hours with other stranded vehicles," he said.
The district administration and police swiftly responded to the incident, working to clear the debris. The road was finally restored around 10 AM on Saturday after several hours of effort, allowing trapped traffic to move.
Mandi district has been particularly hard-hit since the monsoon began in Himachal Pradesh, facing a continuous onslaught of natural disasters. The region has witnessed numerous incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to significant disruption and casualties.
"All vehicles stuck in the jam are being safely evacuated. Due to heavy rain, landslide incidents are occurring in various places on this NH. Drivers should proceed with caution on this route," urged Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandi.
So far, 15 people have died in Mandi district due to monsoon-related incidents, and 27 individuals are still missing, with rescue teams actively searching for them. The incessant landslides continue to block roads across Mandi, severely impacting the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and leaving travellers stranded. The constant threat of falling stones from the hills poses an ongoing challenge for both authorities and residents.
