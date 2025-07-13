ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Groom Stranded As Landslide Blocks Chandigarh-Manali Highway In Mandi

Mandi: Heavy rainfall has unleashed havoc in Mandi district, causing multiple landslides and disrupting traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. A significant landslide near Deod in Pandoh left a groom and his wedding baraat stranded en route to their ceremony. While the groom was eventually able to continue his journey via a taxi arranged from Kullu, other wedding guests remained stuck awaiting road clearance.

The major landslide occurred around 11 PM on Friday near Magar Nala in Deod, blocking the highway with a massive amount of debris and large boulders.

Groom Stranded As Landslide Blocks Chandigarh-Manali Highway In Mandi (ETV Bharat)

Dayaram Thakur, a relative of the groom, said that the wedding baraat, which had left Dudhar for Jwalapur at 3 AM, encountered the blockage.

It was not possible to clear the road, said Thakur. The Pandoh police outpost team safely escorted the groom and some family members on foot.