Himachal Pradesh Governor’s Convoy Involved In Uttar Pradesh Accident; Several Staff Members Injured

ۭSeveral staff members were injured when vehicles in Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Prakash Shukla’s convoy collided in Lucknow.

Lucknow: A minor accident involving Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Prakash Shukla’s convoy occurred here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Officials stated that the mishap unfolded near Lulu Mall on Shaheed Path here at around 8:30 a.m in which several staff members were injured when multiple vehicles in the fleet collided. However, the Governor’s car had a close shave as per officials.

According to officials, the Governor arrived in Lucknow at 8 a.m. on IndiGo flight 6E146 and was traveling from the airport to Raj Bhavan when the incident occurred. According to reports, the mishap happened when one of the vehicles in the convoy suddenly applied brakes, causing the following vehicles to lose balance and collide.

An ambulance in the convoy was also involved in the collision. Nursing orderly Vibhor from Sarojini Nagar sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while a doctor from the same area suffered a leg injury, officials said. Both are undergoing treatment at the Sarojini Nagar Health Centre.

The accident caused temporary traffic disruption on Shaheed Path, leading to a brief jam. Police arrived promptly and cleared the site, restoring normal traffic flow.

“Governor Shiv Prakash Shukla was en route to Raj Bhavan after arriving in Lucknow when the incident occurred. The Governor’s vehicle was unaffected,” confirmed an official from the Airport Police Outpost.

