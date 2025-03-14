ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur Shot At By Unidentified Attackers, Security Officer Injured

Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur shot at by unidentified people at his residence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Bilaspur: Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified assailants at his Bilaspur residence, with his security officer also injured.

