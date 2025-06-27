Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: 81 Tourists Recused From Manali, Lahaul And Spiti

Kullu: As many as 81 tourists, who were stranded in Himachal flash floods, were moved to a safe place by a team of rescuers, officials said on Friday. The evacuated people included some tourists, who went for trekking in perilous routes, braving the inclement weather.

The Kullu police said rescue teams safely evacuated 50 tourists in Bakarthaach near Manali. In another rescue mission, 31 tourists stranded on the hills were safely rescued in Lahaul-Spiti. Deputy commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Ravish said the police launched a swift rescue operation soon after getting information about stranded tourists in Lahaul-Spiti.

"An alarm was raised after the trekking team that left with tourists from Manali's Hamta Pass did not reach Chhatdu on time. After receiving the information, the police team tracked the trekking route and safely rescued 31 tourists stranded in the hills. Due to heavy rains, these trekking routes have become perilous and unsafe for travel," Ravish said.

Giving further details, Ravish said those tourists trekked in the perilous route. They were being assisted by a team of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute. During this time, there was heavy rain in Kullu district and cloudburst also occurred. When no contact could be established with the tourists, the police team left for the spot. After this, the rescue team rescued these tourists from the hills of Bakarthaach.

According to him, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of bad weather for two days. "In such a situation, tourists have been advised not to go to the rivers and streams during this time. All the tourists who have gone out for trekking are also requested to stay at safe places in case of bad weather and move towards the lower areas after the weather clears," he added.

Three missing in Kullu

The cloudburst unleashed heavy damage in Kullu district, where people's homes were swept away, and flattened. Besides property was also destroyed. During that time, three people also got caught in the flood in Sainj. A search operation has been launched by the NDRF team to find them. The authorities also moved relief to the flood-affected people.