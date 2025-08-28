Himachal Pradesh’s Economy Reels Under Impact Of Continuing Rain

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of the continuing high-intensity rainfall. The state’s economy has been badly hit with several roads being closed with large tracts being washed away. The worst hit districts are Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Kangra.

The apple economy, agriculture and tourism that are the mainstay of the state, have suffered huge losses. On one hand, the transportation of the apple crop to the markets has been hit, and on the other the commission agents are learnt to be delaying the procurement. The apple economy of the state is worth Rs 5,000 crores. This is the apple season in the state with plucking going on in areas like Upper Shimla, Kullu, Mandi's Seraj, Gohar and Janjheli. Sources informed that the purchase of apples has stopped in the Bandrol vegetable market. The commission agents are reluctant to procure the perishable commodity because its transportation to the plains is also hampered because of the damage to the roads.

Chetan Kumar, who is a commission agent at Bhuntar Sabzi Mandi said, "The work has been slow for the last week. The Kullu-Mandi road has been closed for four days and truckloads of fruits and vegetables are getting spoiled. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has also been closed because of which traders did not buy fruits and vegetables. The farmers and fruit growers are requested not to pluck or harvest their produce till the situation improves.”

The situation is the same in Upper Shimla. Because of the bad roads. The Pandarabish area of ​​Ganvi in the ​​Rampur subdivision has been badly affected due to the collapse of the bridge. At the same time, the roads in Dayothi, Kol, Munish and Kasapath Panchayats of Barabish have been badly affected.

It was informed that the bad weather has even led to the labourers asking for more money to carry the apple produce from the orchards to the roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh informed the state assembly, "The heavy rains in the state from August 24 to 26 have caused a loss of 158 crores to the roads in just three days."

He said that the PWD has suffered a loss of Rs 1,444 crores so far. During this monsoon since June 20, 5667.72 km of roads, 34.04 km of national highways (NH) and 70 bridges have been damaged. Till Thursday evening, 582 roads, including two National Highways, were closed. The number was maximum for Mandi at 258 roads followed by Kullu with 166. Till now, 306 people have died in the state, while 367 are injured and 38 are missing. A total of 27,598 animals and poultry birds have also died. In terms of loss to property, 321 concrete and 372 kutcha houses have been completely damaged.

Vikramaditya informed that the PWD has deployed 912 machines to restore damaged roads. These include 161 JCBs, 43 dozers, 11 tippers along with 462 private JCBs and 120 tippers.

A large part of the Chandigarh-Manali highway collapsed at midnight close to the Pandoh dam in Mandi. Yadvendra, a resident of Dayad village, said, "We were terrified to see the havoc caused by the rain at midnight. In no time, the road was washed away like a pack of cards. Such a terrible amount of rain has never been seen before."

In-charge of Pandoh Police Post, Anil Katoch said, "The work of removing the debris has been started at the place where the highway has collapsed after which a temporary road will be made. Only after the administration and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials assess the situation will it be decided how to restore the highway."

The impact on the tourism sector has also been huge with the tourists reluctant to come to Kullu and Manali, and even those present are leaving. Several hotels and homestays have been badly damaged because of the floods.

Ajay Pal, who came to Manali from Rajasthan, said, “We had come for our company's event that had to be cancelled. After the weather cleared, we left Manali for Kullu, but due to heavy landslides, we had to travel on foot for a long distance.”

​​Several tourists are facing the same problem as bus services have been badly hit, and even taxi services are stretched. Mohammad Arif of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, who works as a carpenter in Patlikuhal, pointed out, "Our lives are also in danger. We had to travel on foot from Patlikuhal to Kullu carrying luggage on our backs. The situation here will not improve for a long time. I am returning home."

Till October 2024, Himachal Pradesh had a road network of more than 41,202 km out of which 34,917 km were paved roads. Out of 17,882 villages in the state, 15,778 have been connected with road facilities. At present four lane highways and 68 tunnels are being constructed in the state with an investment of Rs 12,500 crore.