Himachal Pradesh’s Doctor MLA Serves His People In A Unique Way

Shimla: Imagine a scenario where a guest at a wedding is thronged by people who want their ailments to be treated. It can be inferred that the guest donning a turban is a doctor. Without his stethoscope and other equipment, he gets down to performing his duty prioritizing it above social engagement.

This scene played out at a wedding in Raakh village of remote Bharmour area of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh where the Bharmour MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dr Janak Raj was seen attending to the patients. He was seen checking the heartbeat of a young girl by putting his ear close to her back. In another case he was reading the pulse on an elderly woman by placing his fingers on her wrist. Throughout the ceremony he was prescribing medicines for various ailments to the people who had gathered at the wedding celebrations at a make shift outpatients clinic (OPD).

Janak Raj comes as a different kind of MLA. People do not normally come to him airing civic or other demands. Instead they want him to attend to their medical needs. He has to set up makeshift OPDs at the most unlikely of places.

He holds a super specialist degree in neurosurgery from Banaras Hindu University apart from being a Master of Surgery (MS).

The scenario at election campaigns is the same where he has to first attend to the people before talking politics. During his campaign for the state assembly polls Dr Janak Raj was seen treating people half the time.

The people point out that coming from a tribal area, he understands the problems faced by a common man residing in the remote corners of this hill state.

He treats them both for minor ailments and also advises them on serious issues besides giving his expertise to those facing problems in neurology.