Himachal Pradesh Crisis: Jairam Thakur to Meet BJP High Command in Delhi Today

Shimla: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Himachal Pradesh in the aftermath of the Congress MLAs' cross-voting in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP high command has called former CM and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur to Delhi on Saturday March 2 triggering more speculations.

Reliable sources said that the Jairam Thakur will hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital in which the evolving political situation in the hill state will be discussed threadbare. The leaders will also discuss the BJP's strategy in the backdrop of the saffron party's surprise win in the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh after Congress MLAs cross-voted for the BJP.

The saffron party's Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi through a draw after both the leaders polled 34 votes each in the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly. The Himachal Pradesh Speaker suspended six Congress MLAs even as Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh offered to resign from his post. Congress also sent two observers in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda to hold talks with the disgruntled leaders.

Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh is also in Delhi where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Union Transport Minister.

All eyes are now on today's meeting between former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and the BJP high command. While Congress observers for Himachal DK Shivakumar and Bhupendra Hooda on Friday said that all was well in the state Congress and the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led government will complete its five-year term, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh left the party red-faced with her statement praising the BJP.

Talking to the media at Holi Lodge on Friday, Pratibha Singh said that the work of the BJP was better than the Congress in the state while praising PM Narendra Modi.