Himachal Pradesh Continues To Battle Incessant Rainfall Causing Immense Damage

Shimla: With the state experiencing incessant rain since Sunday night, a couple was killed in Chamba following a landslide that hit a house in Chadi Panchayat. The monsoon has picked up pace in the state once again with an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall being sounded across several districts till July 23.
The deceased couple in Chamba has been identified as Sunny and Pallavi. Sunny was on a visit to his in-laws house.
The Meteorological Department has said that floods and landslides may occur in the state over the next couple of days and has advised the people to be cautious.
Following the heavy rains from Sunday night, all educational institutions under Kumarsain sub-division, Rohru tehsil and sub-tehsil, Jubbal, Chaupal and Sunni sub-division under Shimla district were shut on Monday. Schools were also closed in Karsog of Mandi and Churah sub-division of Chamba.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert has been issued in Chamba, Kullu and Shimla districts. On July 22, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued at one or two places in Sirmaur and Solan districts. At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla.
The torrential downpour has led to the rivers and streams witnessing an increased flow in Mandi district with a series of landslides continuing at various places on the three major national highways. Since 10 pm on Sunday night, stones were continuously falling from the hills leading to a halt of vehicular movement on Manali-Chandigarh four lane highway.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is facing a lot of difficulty in opening the road. Pandoh outpost in-charge Anil Katoch disclosed, “The NHAI machinery is present on the spot and the work for restoration of Chandigarh Manali National Highway (NH) will be started as soon as the rain stops.”
Meanwhile, Mandi-Kotli and Mandi-Pathankot highways are also closed due to landslides at various places. Apart from these national highways, more than 170 roads have been blocked in the district.
The water level of rivers in Kullu has also increased and many roads including NH 305 are closed due to heavy landslides. Apart from the Beas River, there is a flood-like situation in Tirthan, Pin Parvati, Jibhi Khud and other streams.
The Mandi - Kullu road has been closed due to heavy rains and there is a long traffic jam on both sides. In Thalot also, one mouth of the tunnel has been completely closed due to a landslide. The Banjar -Ani, and Sainj - Siund roads are also closed.
Meanwhile, there was a flood in Tongtongche and Gang Garang Khud near Sangla in Kinnaur at around 6 am on Monday due to which flood waters entered the apple orchards causing immense damage.
Also, there was a flash flood in Pagal Nala of Kinnaur district around 8:20 am leading to closure of NH 5 was completely closed with long queues of stranded vehicles on both sides.
According to the information available 470 roads including two national highways remained blocked in the state till 10:00 am on Monday. Apart from this, 1199 electricity transformers and 676 water supply schemes are affected.
The maximum number of 310 roads and 390 electricity transformers are shut in Mandi district.
Not a single flight took off from Kangra, Kullu and Shimla airports on Sunday because of low visibility caused by fog.
The Meteorological Department has advised people not to go to sensitive and waterlogged areas. At the same time, people have been advised to avoid trekking, limit outdoor activities, maintain a safe distance from sensitive structures and stay updated on the weather conditions.
