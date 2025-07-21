ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Continues To Battle Incessant Rainfall Causing Immense Damage

Shimla: With the state experiencing incessant rain since Sunday night, a couple was killed in Chamba following a landslide that hit a house in Chadi Panchayat. The monsoon has picked up pace in the state once again with an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall being sounded across several districts till July 23.

The deceased couple in Chamba has been identified as Sunny and Pallavi. Sunny was on a visit to his in-laws house.

The Meteorological Department has said that floods and landslides may occur in the state over the next couple of days and has advised the people to be cautious.

Following the heavy rains from Sunday night, all educational institutions under Kumarsain sub-division, Rohru tehsil and sub-tehsil, Jubbal, Chaupal and Sunni sub-division under Shimla district were shut on Monday. Schools were also closed in Karsog of Mandi and Churah sub-division of Chamba.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert has been issued in Chamba, Kullu and Shimla districts. On July 22, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued at one or two places in Sirmaur and Solan districts. At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla.

The torrential downpour has led to the rivers and streams witnessing an increased flow in Mandi district with a series of landslides continuing at various places on the three major national highways. Since 10 pm on Sunday night, stones were continuously falling from the hills leading to a halt of vehicular movement on Manali-Chandigarh four lane highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is facing a lot of difficulty in opening the road. Pandoh outpost in-charge Anil Katoch disclosed, “The NHAI machinery is present on the spot and the work for restoration of Chandigarh Manali National Highway (NH) will be started as soon as the rain stops.”

Meanwhile, Mandi-Kotli and Mandi-Pathankot highways are also closed due to landslides at various places. Apart from these national highways, more than 170 roads have been blocked in the district.