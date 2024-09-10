ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Consumers Set To Pay Higher Power Bills As Sukhu Govt Proposes Cow, Environment Cess Under New Bill

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): People of Himachal Pradesh are set to shell out higher power bills after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced the Himachal Pradesh Electricity (Duty) Amendment Bill, 2024 in the assembly envisaging milk and environment cess on power consumption in the state. The Sukhu government has stated that the bill will boost milk production and help in protecting the environment in the hill state.

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity (Duty) Amendment Bill, 2024 was introduced by CM Sukhu in the asssembly on Monday in the ongoing monsoon session and was scheduled to be taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

New Electricity Charges Under New Bill

Under the new bill, once passed, domestic consumers will have to pay a cess of 10 paise per unit and industrial units will have to pay 2 paise per unit to Rs 6 per unit.

Likewise, environment cess ranging from 2 paise per unit to Rs 6 per unit will be collected from the industries in Himachal Pradesh under the new bill. The cess will be the lowest 2 paise per unit on small industrial energy, 4 paise per unit on medium industrial energy, 10 paise per unit on large industries and 10 paise per unit on commercial sector.