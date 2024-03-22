Himachal Congress Rebel MLAs Might Join BJP; Likely to Withdraw Disqualification Plea in SC

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Himachal faction on Friday, March 22 has hinted that in a major political move, six rebel MLAs of the Congress party and three independent MLAs might wear saffron robes soon.

This hint comes after these nine MLAs were seen at the residence of BJP National President, JP Nadda in Delhi on the night of March 21. The meeting was also presided over by BJP state president Rajiv Bindal.

The six MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma. These sitting Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha elections and were disqualified.

However, the party led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is having a difficult time in trying to maintain the six seats, which include Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret, Kutlehar, Dharamshala, and Lahaul-Spiti, given that the ripples of that revolt haven't yet subsided in the Congress.

Despite having the necessary number of votes, the Congress was unable to elect Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its nominee in the Rajya Sabha election that took place on February 27.

In addition to the backing of three Independents, the six Congress MLAs who voted in favor of the BJP's Harsh Mahajan contributed to his victory. The six Congress MLAs were disqualified on February 29 by the Speaker of the Himachal Assembly.

After resigning from the membership of the Assembly, Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur said that given the situation, he felt there was no need for continuing as an MLA. "There is no pressure on independents in Rajya Sabha elections. That's why we voted for whatever we thought was right," he added.

He also lashed out at the Congress saying the grand old party gave a Rajya Sabha ticket to an outsider candidate. "If we had voted for the Congress candidate, there would have been a question mark on us. Therefore, we did the right thing according to our ideology," he added.

He said that to avenge this move by them, FIRs have been filed, businesses closed.

After submitting his resignation to the Assembly Secretary, Ashish Sharma said that he was resigning on his own volition. Attacking the Chief Minister, he said that the CM is carrying out cheap politics and is not doing any developmental work.

Sharma made it clear that he will contest the elections from BJP and he has been assured of receiving a ticket from the party. According to Sharma, a total of nine leaders will contest the elections on BJP ticket. This includes six Congress rebels and three independent MLAs.

All three independent MLAs of Himachal have resigned from the membership of the Assembly. These three MLAs also voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha. After submitting their resignations to the Assembly Secretary, all three will meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.