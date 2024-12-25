ETV Bharat / state

Will Discuss Issues Concerning Himachal With Union Ministers On Dec 28: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said he planned to meet Union Ministers, where he would discuss pressing issues concerning the state.

Will Discuss Issues Concerning Himachal With Union Ministers On Dec 28: CM Sukhu
File photo of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (IANS)
By PTI

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that he planned to meet Union Ministers on December 28, where he would discuss pressing issues concerning Himachal Pradesh, including declining GST compensation, revenue deficit grants (RDG) and the state's loan limit.

Responding to a question asked by the media, he said that he was going to participate in the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka. The chief minister further said that during the tenure of the present state government, the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh has increased, with enhanced revenue generation supporting infrastructure and public welfare initiatives.

Sukhu also appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and engage in activities such as sports and other constructive pursuits. Earlier, he also paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by garlanding his statue at The Ridge, Shimla, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

He also lauded Vajpayee's immense contribution to the nation, describing him as an extraordinary statesman, outstanding parliamentarian and gifted poet. He said that Vajpayee had a deep affection for Himachal Pradesh and its people.

