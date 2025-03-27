Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Introduces Bill To Tackle Organised Crimes In State

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Wednesday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025 in the state assembly. The bill, which expands the definition of organised crimes, brings environmental related crimes like illegal mining and wildlife trafficking in their ambit to tackle the crimes, safeguarding public safety and economic stability.

Life Imprisonment, Death Penalty For Organised Crimes Leading To Death Of Victim

The bill introduced in the House by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, envisages life imprisonment or death besides a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the Section 4 (1) of the Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, “Whoever commits an organised crime shall, if such offence has resulted in the death of any person, be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to a fine which shall not be less than ten lakh rupees.”

New Organised Crimes

The Himachal Pradesh Organised Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025 categorised crimes like drug trafficking, wildlife trafficking, intellectual property crime, healthcare frauds, human organ trafficking, cyber-terrorism, document forgery, food and drug adulteration and sports corruption are organised crimes.

Further, Section 5 (1) of the Bill also envisages life imprisonment for the person who facilitates the offence. “Whoever abets, attempts, conspires or knowingly offences, facilitates the commission of an organised crime, or otherwise engages in any act preparatory to an organised crime, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than twenty thousand but may extend to five lakh rupees,” reads the Bill.

The Bill envisages confiscation of the property acquired by the members of the syndicate through drugs or other illegal means.