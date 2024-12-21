ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh Ceiling On Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill 2024 Passed In Assembly

Dharamshala: The Himachal Assembly on Friday passed the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill 2024, seeking to amend Section 5 of the Act, allowing the government to transfer land or structure for religious, spiritual or charitable purposes, subject to a maximum limit of 30 acres.

Heated exchanges marked the debate and the Speaker had to expunge some remarks the Bill was passed by voice vote and the demand of the BJP to send the Bill to the select committee was not accepted. Demanding that the Bill be referred to the select committee, the Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the government was giving a religious hue to the issue.

Intervening in the debate, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas was a charitable organisation but the opposition was indirectly opposing a solution to their problem and said that the BJP MLAs also staged a dharna outside the hospital in Hamirpur.

The amendment was proposed to facilitate the transfer of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) hospital land at Bhota in Hamirpur to its sister organisation - Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society.