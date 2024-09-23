ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slams Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi

Mandi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a sharp dig at the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 8-day district-level Nalwad fair in Khyoad of Gohar subdivision, Mandi district, she criticised both the Congress leaders.

Kangana remarked, "Both of them have had childhood for 50 years each. We didn’t have childhood even at the age of 15. We started building our careers early and earned our bread. While others were writing love letters in school-college days, we were scriptwriting.”

In a broader attack on Congress governance, the BJP MP accused states ruled by Congress, including Himachal Pradesh, of being in an economic crisis. She alleged that the development money from these states was being given to Sonia Gandhi.