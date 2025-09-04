Himachal Pradesh Battles Rain Fury: All 12 Districts Hit; Several Kashmiris Feared Dead

Kullu: Incessant rains and landslides continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leaving the hill state reeling under widespread destruction. From Kullu to Mandi and Shimla to Chamba, all 12 districts have been severely hit, with disrupted infrastructure, damaged homes, and loss of lives. Authorities warn that restoration of essential services may take several days due to the continued heavy rainfall and fresh landslide threats.
On Thursday morning, a massive landslide struck Akhada Bazaar, the district headquarters of Kullu, and a two-storey house collapsed. Officials said that the house belonged to Sushma Sharma and Ghanshyam Sankhyan. Debris from the hillside engulfed the home, leaving several people, including several Kashmiris, trapped inside.
Officials said that so far, three people, including two men and one woman, were taken out of the debris and sent for medical treatment. However, one man succumbed to injuries at Dhalpur Hospital, while two others remain under treatment. Authorities fear seven, including a woman and six labourers from Kashmir.
Officials said that the deceased has been identified as Mehraj Lol (30), a resident of Bandipora, Kashmir. Those undergoing treatment were identified as Radhika (73), Kamlesh (60), the wife of Sudarshan Sankhyan, Akhara Bazar, Abhinav Sankhyan (32), the son of Sudarshan Sankhyan, all residents of Kullu's Akhara Bazaar.
People who are still buried under the debris were identified as Suman, wife of Baldev Krishna Sharma, Akhada Bazaar, Hussain (45), son of Sultan Guchi, Rashid Sheikh (47), son of Mohammad Jamal, Gulzar Ahmad Lone (51), son of Mohammad Shah, all residents of District Ganderbal, Kashmir.
Tahir Sheikh (23 ), son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Saza Ahmad Wani (33), son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani, from Kashmir's Bandipora, are also trapped under the rubble.
Assistant Commandant, NDRF, Santosh said, "Three persons were rescued and shifted to the hospital while the search is underway for six more buried under the debris. We were already engaged in a nearby site and rushed to the spot in 10 minutes and rescued three people on time."
Rescue teams, including the NDRF, police, fire services, and the district administration, are battling weather and unstopable slopes to save lives. Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Ravish, said, "Rescue work is going on in the Akhara Bazar."
According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh is facing an unprecedented breakdown of essential services. As of Thursday morning, 1292 roads are closed in the state. While 294 were blocked in Mandi, 226 are in Kullu, 216 in Shimla, 204 in Chamba and 91 in Sirmaur district, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. Power infrastructure has been crippled, with 2,809 transformers disrupted, while 1,081 supplementary schemes are non-functional, cutting off basic amenities in hundreds of villages and towns.
National Highway-3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road), NH-21 (Chandigarh-Manali road), NH-205 (Kharar to Swarghat), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj road) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphu) were closed.
Mandi district alone has reported 293 blocked roads and 404 transformers out of service. Kullu district has seen 225 road closures and over 1,096 transformers damaged. Shimla, the state capital, is also grappling with 216 road blockages and 405 power transformers rendered useless. Trains plying on the Shimla-Kalka track have been cancelled till Friday following landslips on the track.
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded 343 deaths, of which 183 were caused by landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 160 occurred in road accidents.
This incident comes a day after another landslide in the same locality damaged two houses, leaving at least two people buried under debris. The administration had to halt operations temporarily as further excavation posed risks to nearby structures.
Meanwhile, Sundernagar in Mandi district witnessed one of the deadliest incidents when a massive landslide razed two houses in Jangam Bagh on Tuesday evening. At least seven people, including four members of a family, an elderly woman, a scooter rider, and a car driver passing by, were killed after being buried under debris. Another house in the area is on the verge of collapse.
State agencies and local authorities are working around the clock to clear debris, restore road connectivity, and repair damaged power and water networks. However, continuous rain and the looming risk of fresh landslides are slowing progress.
SDMA spokesperson said, "Given the scale of damage and continued adverse weather conditions, restoration may take several days in severely affected pockets."
The monsoon has not only damaged infrastructure but also triggered crop losses, displacement of residents, and large-scale damage to public property. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in landslide-prone areas, as rescue teams remain on high alert.
In view of the inclement weather, all government and private colleges and schools, anganwadi and coaching centres will remain closed in the state till September 7.
