Himachal Pradesh Battles Rain Fury: All 12 Districts Hit; Several Kashmiris Feared Dead

Kullu: Incessant rains and landslides continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leaving the hill state reeling under widespread destruction. From Kullu to Mandi and Shimla to Chamba, all 12 districts have been severely hit, with disrupted infrastructure, damaged homes, and loss of lives. Authorities warn that restoration of essential services may take several days due to the continued heavy rainfall and fresh landslide threats.

On Thursday morning, a massive landslide struck Akhada Bazaar, the district headquarters of Kullu, and a two-storey house collapsed. Officials said that the house belonged to Sushma Sharma and Ghanshyam Sankhyan. Debris from the hillside engulfed the home, leaving several people, including several Kashmiris, trapped inside.

Officials said that so far, three people, including two men and one woman, were taken out of the debris and sent for medical treatment. However, one man succumbed to injuries at Dhalpur Hospital, while two others remain under treatment. Authorities fear seven, including a woman and six labourers from Kashmir.

Rescue operation under way after landslide in Kullu's Akhada Bazaar (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that the deceased has been identified as Mehraj Lol (30), a resident of Bandipora, Kashmir. Those undergoing treatment were identified as Radhika (73), Kamlesh (60), the wife of Sudarshan Sankhyan, Akhara Bazar, Abhinav Sankhyan (32), the son of Sudarshan Sankhyan, all residents of Kullu's Akhara Bazaar.

People who are still buried under the debris were identified as Suman, wife of Baldev Krishna Sharma, Akhada Bazaar, Hussain (45), son of Sultan Guchi, Rashid Sheikh (47), son of Mohammad Jamal, Gulzar Ahmad Lone (51), son of Mohammad Shah, all residents of District Ganderbal, Kashmir.

Tahir Sheikh (23 ), son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Saza Ahmad Wani (33), son of Ghulam Ahmad Wani, from Kashmir's Bandipora, are also trapped under the rubble.

Assistant Commandant, NDRF, Santosh said, "Three persons were rescued and shifted to the hospital while the search is underway for six more buried under the debris. We were already engaged in a nearby site and rushed to the spot in 10 minutes and rescued three people on time."