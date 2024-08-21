ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: 2 Sisters Die, Mother Critical Few Hours After Dinner

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Two sisters, aged four and seven years, died and their mother fell critically ill after dinner in Himachal Pradesh's Ranital district, police said on Wednesday. The cause of the deaths could not be ascertained yet, they added.

The deceased have been identified as daughters of Nek Pal, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Pal has been living in Ranital for the last four years. Pal and his wife earn their livelihood by working as labourers.

According to police, on Tuesday night, the family went to sleep after dinner. However, a few hours later, Pal's wife and daughters suddenly woke up complaining of severe health problems.

All three were rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dehra for treatment. As soon as the doctors examined them, one girl was declared brought dead. Upon seeing the serious condition of the the remaining two, both were referred to Tanda Medical College.