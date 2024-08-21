ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: 2 Sisters Die, Mother Critical Few Hours After Dinner

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A family of a migrant labourer fell ill a few hours after having dinner last night in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra. While two daughters died, their mother is stated to be in critical condition.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Two sisters, aged four and seven years, died and their mother fell critically ill after dinner in Himachal Pradesh's Ranital district, police said on Wednesday. The cause of the deaths could not be ascertained yet, they added.

The deceased have been identified as daughters of Nek Pal, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Pal has been living in Ranital for the last four years. Pal and his wife earn their livelihood by working as labourers.

According to police, on Tuesday night, the family went to sleep after dinner. However, a few hours later, Pal's wife and daughters suddenly woke up complaining of severe health problems.

All three were rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dehra for treatment. As soon as the doctors examined them, one girl was declared brought dead. Upon seeing the serious condition of the the remaining two, both were referred to Tanda Medical College.

After the woman and her daughter arrived at Tanda Medical College, the other girl was declared dead. Presently, the condition of the woman also remains critical.

ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal said, "Police have collected samples of the meal the family had consumed at night. A case has been registered and the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Investigations are underway to find out what caused the incident."

TAGGED:

