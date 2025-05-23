Himachal Pradesh's Kritika Sharma Scales Mt Everest, Makes State And NCC Proud

Sirmaur: The quest for adventure and achievement took 19-year-old Kritika Sharma, to the peak of Mount Everest.

A BA second year student of Paonta Sahib College in Sirmaur, Kritika is a cadet of the first HP Girls Battalion of NCC, Solan. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi congratulated Kritika, who achieved the feat on May 18. Kritika belongs to Gattadhar village in Sirmaur district. The Chief Minister, while wishing her success and a bright future, said her achievement is a source of inspiration for the youth.

Apart from the Chief Minister, many leaders including Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur congratulated the youngster for conquering the world's highest peak. The historic journey of Kritika started on August 4, 2024, when she was selected for the Mt Everest expedition by the then NCC Commanding Officer Colonel Sanjay Shandil.

Kritika underwent rigorous and specialised training which included several trial camps, a basic mountaineering course and an advanced mountaineering expedition. The training prepared Kritika physically and mentally for the challenging task.

During the entire expedition, Colonel Shandil remained a pillar of inspiration and guidance for Kritika. He encouraged Kritika at every stage and boosted her confidence. His guidance and confidence were instrumental in keeping Kritika's morale high.

Kritika on the peak of Mt Everest (ETV Bharat)

Colonel Sanjay Shandil congratulated and wished Kritika and her Associate NCC Officer Lieutenant Pooja Bhatti for the success. Colonel Shandil also called upon today's youth to follow the path of Kritika and actively participate in nation building by participating in sports and adventure activities. Kritika is the second cadet of her battalion to conquer Mt Everest. Earlier, Cadet Baljeet Kaur had achieved the feat.