Rain Havoc In Himachal Pradesh; 15 Workers Swept Away, Bodies Of Two Recovered

Shimla: Heavy rains and cloudbursts have brought back memories of the devastation caused during monsoon in Himachal Pradesh when 509 people lost their lives and property worth Rs 9,712 crore was damaged.

The rain are playing havoc in the state where more than 15 workers engaged in a hydel project in Dharamshala are feared to have been swept away. The mishap occurred due to sudden rise in water in Manuni Khad.

Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma shared this information on his social media page. It was also confirmed by Kangra Collector. Till filing of the report, two bodies have been recovered while search is on for the rest of the workers. At the time of the incident, all the workers had taken shelter in a tin shed. Indira Priyadarshini Hydel Project is located in Saukani Ka Kot area in Khaniyara, Dharamshala.

Cloudburst in Kullu (ETV Bharat)

Heavy rains caused devastation in many areas of the state on Wednesday. Cloudburst occurred at many places in Kullu district where three people were reportedly washed away in Jiva drain. In the report released by the district administration, four houses have been reported to have been damaged. Apart from this, there has been extensive devastation in Banjar, Sainj, Kasol and Tirthan Valley where several vehicles were washed away.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed condolences on the loss of lives. In a post on X, wrote "Many incidents of floods have been reported in the state due to heavy rains, landslides and cloudburst. Due to these incidents, there has been a huge loss of life and property in Kangra and Banjar. A heart-wrenching incident of several labourers being swept away due to sudden increase in the flow of water in Manuni Khad in Khaniyara Dharamshala of Kangra has come to light".

He added, "Similarly, three members of the same family have died tragically due to cloudburst in Vihali village of Banjar assembly constituency. We stand with the affected families in this hour of grief. My condolences to the families of the disaster victims".

Meanwhile, three gates of Pandoh Dam have been opened due to rise in water level in Mandi district. The water level of Beas river increased after the cloudburst in Sainj valley of Kullu district. At present, 28,725 cusecs of water is being released from the dam per second.

Due to the rise in water level of Beas river, water has reached the steps of the famous Panchavaktra Mahadev temple of Mandi city. The district administration is keeping an eye on the entire situation and is constantly monitoring it. The Mandi district administration has appealed to tourists and locals not to venture to the banks of Beas river and remain alert.

In Dharamshala, due to heavy torrential rain the water level of rivers and streams has gone up. This apart, there has been light snowfall on the Dhauladhar mountain range, due to which a drop in temperature has also been recorded. The India Meteorological Department has also predicted bad weather in the coming days.

Director of Disaster Management Department DC Rana reviewed the situation and asked everyone to remain alert. He said that cloudburst incidents often occur during the monsoon season. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed collectors and other officials of all districts to remain alert.