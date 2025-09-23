Himachal High Court Commutes Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment In Yug Murder Case
The child was kidnapped and murdered by three miscreants in Shimla in June 2014.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday commuted the death sentence of two accused in the Yug murder case to life imprisonment, while acquitting one. A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthala announced the judgment.
The death sentence of the two accused, Chandra Sharma and Vikrant Bakshi, was reduced to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, the third accused, Tejinder Pal, was acquitted by the court.
The case, which had been referred to the High Court for confirmation of the lower court’s death sentence, concluded with a detailed 235-page order. Yug’s father expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and said that he would appeal the case in the Supreme Court.
In June 2014, a four-year-old boy, Yug, was kidnapped from the Ram Bazaar area of Shimla by the three accused, seeking a ransom of crores of rupees. Following this, they killed Yug. Investigations revealed that the accused had tortured the child before killing him. After the murder, they threw the child's body into a water tank in Bharari, a suburb of Shimla. Sources said that the accused tied his body to a stone and threw it into the tank.
The case was then investigated by the Himachal Pradesh CID. The CID gathered evidence and prepared a case against the three accused. Subsequently, Justice Virendra Singh, then judge of the Shimla Sessions Court, declared it a rarest of rare cases and, on September 6, 2018, convicted all three and sentenced them to death.
Read More