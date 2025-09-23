ETV Bharat / state

Himachal High Court Commutes Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment In Yug Murder Case

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday commuted the death sentence of two accused in the Yug murder case to life imprisonment, while acquitting one. A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthala announced the judgment.

The death sentence of the two accused, Chandra Sharma and Vikrant Bakshi, was reduced to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, the third accused, Tejinder Pal, was acquitted by the court.

The case, which had been referred to the High Court for confirmation of the lower court’s death sentence, concluded with a detailed 235-page order. Yug’s father expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and said that he would appeal the case in the Supreme Court.